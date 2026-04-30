Rising competition for private school student enrolments a key risk for Advtech

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Crawford Sandton is one of three schools in the Advtech group that are ranked among the top 10 co-educational institutions in the country.

Advtech has flagged intensifying competition and the risk of losing relevance in its course offerings as key threats to its business, even as the private education group reported an increase in profit and enrolment in its 2025 financial year.

The note of caution highlights the pressure facing private education providers in continuing to attract students while ensuring that their curriculums remain aligned with a changing labour market.

The company said it is facing growing competition from private and public education institutions, noting that an increasing number of private higher education providers as well as public colleges and schools are competing for the same pool of students.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

It also cautioned that enrolments could decline if its courses fail to keep pace with student expectations and job market demands. Programmes regarded as outdated or misaligned with employment needs could lead to fewer new registrations and lower re‑enrolment levels.

The relevance risk is newly elevated into the group’s top 10 risks, Advtech said, signalling increased focus on whether its academic offering continues to meet student and employer expectations.

Managing risk

The company said it is responding to the risks by improving operational execution, expanding into new markets and aligning its academic offering more closely with workplace demands.

Its tertiary division emphasises curriculums aligned to the “modern world of work”, supported by industry partnerships and a focus on employability outcomes.

The group is also investing in new campuses, digital learning tools and academic development to maintain its market position.

Advtech said its risk management structures remain in place, with no “undue, unexpected or unusual risks” taken outside agreed tolerance levels during the year.

Reaping rewards

Despite these risks, Advtech’s financial performance for the year to end-December 2025 was driven by enrolment growth, fee increases, and operational efficiencies.

“I am pleased to present another solid set of results for the group, cementing our position as the leading provider of private education on the African continent,” CEO Geoff Whyte said.

The performance was supported by “healthy enrolment growth, moderate fee increases, improved debtor control and increased margins”, with operating profit exceeding R2bn for the first time, he added.

Across its South African schools division, revenue increased by 10% to R3.4bn, while operating profit rose 13% to R721m and margins improved to 20.9%.

The group also reported continued expansion in its rest-of-Africa operations, where revenue increased by 28% to R574m and operating profit rose 33% to R194m.

Total enrolments across the group accelerated, supported by growth in the schools and tertiary divisions.

Adaptability

In her letter to shareholders, group chair Alex Watson said the group continues to operate in a changing environment and must adapt its strategy accordingly.

“For the group, while macroeconomic pressures may constrain overall spending, education remains a priority category for many families, who are often willing to reallocate budgets to preserve access to quality education,” she said.

“This resilience in demand for private education, with gradual economic improvement, positions us to achieve sustainable growth, provided we remain disciplined, responsive to affordability pressures, and aligned to evolving customer needs.”

Advtech said the results are underpinned by a strong business model and a flexible strategy that allows it to respond quickly to changing conditions in the operating environment.

“Advtech’s intent is to lead in every market segment in which we choose to operate and to become the employer of choice in the education and resourcing sectors,” Whyte said.

“Advtech’s sound balance sheet, good cash generation, growing scale and expertise in Africa and our unrelenting focus on extending our competitive advantage position us well to maintain our growth trajectory and invest with confidence in areas of opportunity.”