Shiprazor raises R55m to grow delivery platform

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Local logistics start-up Shiprazor has raised R55m in seed funding to build and grow its e-commerce shipping aggregation platform.

Shiprazor said it has raised $2.65m (about R44m) in seed funding to “help African online merchants reduce delivery costs, improve conversion and simplify fulfilment”.

The capital raise was led by African venture capital firm Norrsken22, with participation from AAIC, E4E, Tremis Capital, and a roster of angel investors, including senior leaders at Google. This brought Shiprazor’s total funding to $3.3m for the round.

In 2023, tech investment fund Norrsken22 closed its first African technology growth fund at R3.7bn for investment in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. The investment house has backed the likes of Tyme Bank (now GoTyme), Sabi, Autochek, Smile ID and Orca Fraud.

Shiprazor is a logistics aggregator platform. Through a single integration of platforms, including Shopify and WooCommerce, merchants can access a network of domestic and cross-border courier and logistics partners, compare delivery options and route each shipment based on cost, speed and service quality.

The Cape Town-based company is promoting the idea of managing various service providers through one platform, instead of multiple platforms. It connects to more than 20 courier partners and has processed more than 1.5-million deliveries across South Africa.

Founded in 2023, the company aims to grow its business in Africa, starting at home in South Africa.

South African merchants are resilient — they’ve navigated load-shedding, currency volatility, and now rising logistics costs driven by global oil prices. — Sahil Affriya, founder and CEO of Shiprazor.

For years, Amazon largely stayed away from investing heavily in the African market due to poorly developed infrastructure that makes it difficult to implement its famous next-day delivery service.

That lack of investment gave local e-commerce players such as Nigeria’s Jumia and Takealot a major leg up in their respective markets and spawned a network of delivery companies including Pickup (now Karooooo Logistics), Pargo, DPD Laser and The Courier Guy, all fulfilling online orders.

Shiprazor said the $2.65m will be deployed into more couriers, better coverage and lower shipping costs.

The company said it will expand its courier and logistics supplier network across South Africa, including areas “where single-courier dependency has historically meant higher costs and unreliable delivery. More options mean better pricing and fewer failed deliveries for merchants.

“South African merchants are resilient — they’ve navigated load-shedding, currency volatility, and now rising logistics costs driven by global oil prices,” said Sahil Affriya, founder and CEO of Shiprazor.

“But they shouldn’t have to fight their own fulfilment infrastructure on top of all that. In a fragmented local market, it’s hard to scale when you’re managing multiple courier platforms, inconsistent service levels and failed deliveries.

“Our job is to be the single intelligent logistics layer that helps South African merchants ship more, for less, while giving their customers a better experience at every step. This funding lets us move faster on all of it.”

Shiprazor is also building AI agents for merchants to identify problems, recommend actions and automate more of their work. The first of these is about address verification, which will tackle the inaccurate address data that leads to failed deliveries — one of Africa’s most persistent logistics challenges.