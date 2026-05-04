Competition Commission pushes for MultiChoice and Altech prosecution on collusion case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MultiChoice risks losing a tenth of its annual revenues if the Competition Tribunal rules that it colluded with electronics maker Altech.

On Monday, the Competition Commission said it had referred a complaint against MultiChoice South Africa and Altech to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

The body is seeking an order declaring that MultiChoice and Altech contravened section 4 of the Competition Act. The referral, filed on April 15 2026, suggests the parties conspired to divide markets, which is a contravention of the law.

If the commission wins the case, the two companies would be liable for an administrative penalty of up to 10% of their respective annual turnover.

At the core of the matter is that the commission had conducted an investigation, revealing that in February 2014, MultiChoice and Altech reached an agreement for Altech not to enter or compete in the pay-TV market where the pay-TV provider operates.

According to the body: “This arrangement constitutes division of markets by allocating suppliers and /or specific type of goods or services.”

Altech is a manufacturer of set-top boxes (STBs), or “decoders” that are used to operate subscription-based or pay television services. MultiChoice is a provider of pay-TV, which uses STBs to provide its pay-TV services.

MultiChoice sources these STBs from Altech.

The commission investigates market structures while the tribunal has the final say, making rulings on matters referred to it that are legally binding.