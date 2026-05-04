PODCAST | Deep dive into SA’s secondary luxury goods market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The secondary market for luxury goods is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Zahariev, co-founder of Luxity.

The luxury expert details the growth of South Africa’s market for premium and high-end goods.

He explains how secondary trading in such goods has evolved over time and how Luxity is looking to exploit this opportunity.

Luxity is a boutique focused on buying and selling pre-owned, authentic luxury goods. It has a presence in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

According to the new 2025 State of the Luxury Market in Africa report, Browns Jewellers now retains 66% of its retail value on the resale market, nearly on par with Louis Vuitton.

Zahariev says this remarkable data proves that South African consumers are prioritising local craftsmanship and heritage over global brand hype and that local luxury can be a serious investment.

The discussion details why luxury goods are retaining value better than traditional investment vehicles; insights from the company’s research and how Luxity has built the operational trust required to scale high-ticket digital commerce in South Africa.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

For more episodes, subscribe to Simplecast﻿