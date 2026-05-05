Amsa says SA steel tariffs are ‘too little, too late’

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South Africa’s recent steel policy overhaul has done little to curb the flood of cheap Chinese imports, leaving domestic industry vulnerable to further erosion, Arcelor Mittal South Africa (Amsa) warns in its latest annual report.

The warning from the country’s largest steel producer comes amid a growing call to impose permanent tariffs on Asian steel imports as the domestic industry continues to bleed market share and shed thousands of jobs.

Earlier this year, the government slapped substantial anti-dumping tariffs on structural steel, which is used to build buildings, bridges and industrial infrastructure, in a bid to stem the losses. The import duty on China, a geopolitical ally of South Africa, was set at more than 50%.

But Amsa chair Bonang Mohale, in his annual letter to shareholders, said: “It is a sad fact that such public sector support that was forthcoming has been too little and, invariably, came too late.

“It is another sad and even baffling reality that this country is almost alone among countries possessing a primary steel industry in not putting in place effective measures against a flood of unfair imports.”

According to the group, Chinese imports rose to account for a third of South Africa’s total domestic consumption last year. The group warned that the limited tariff protections afforded to the South African steel industry are intensifying the pressure from unfair imports, threatening to erode local demand.

The way Amsa sees it, South Africa’s lack of protectionism is not a preference for free market rule but simply a failure to keep up with the level of government intervention used across the world to promote industries that support large numbers of jobs and are vulnerable to cost inflation.

“In contrast to South Africa’s non-interventionist approach, by 2025 most markets implemented strong measures to protect their domestic steel industries,” it said.

Last year, the EU, UK and Australia all substantially tightened their steel safeguards. The EU cut tariff-free quotas by almost half, the US increased its tariffs on most imported steel to 50% and the UK announced a doubling of tariffs on steel imports in March 2026.

China’s seismic growth in international steel markets owes much of its own success to targeted and active support by the Chinese government, including substantial electricity price discounts, cheap bank loans and direct subsidies.

A report by the OECD suggests that Chinese steel firms receive five times more subsidies per unit of revenue than other partner economies, and 10 times more than firms in the OECD’s generally rich member countries.

In the build-up to the recent policy intervention, the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) found that South African imports of structural steel from China and Thailand had surged 19-fold in the 2023/24 financial year, undercutting local steel prices by around a fifth.

The crisis culminated in the closure of Amsa’s Newcastle long steel business, which put 3,500 jobs on the line. After a series of delays, these layoffs now hang in the balance as talks between Amsa and the Industrial Development Corporation over a potential buyout continue behind the scenes.

Amsa CEO Kobus Verster said in his annual letter that the government’s recent attempts to set up a policy framework safeguarding steelmakers are “woefully inadequate”.

“To date, no relief has been forthcoming on onerous rail and electricity costs and such relief against unfair steel imports as was implemented remains woefully inadequate and out of step with measures implemented across the world,” he wrote.

Amsa said it applied for 15 tariff actions over the past two years but no substantive, lasting relief has been forthcoming, aside from a 52.34% tariff on Chinese structural steel and a 9.12% one on Thailand, both of which were allowed to lapse in May without final measures being put in place.

“At the time of publication [May 1], we were awaiting the imposition of the final anti-dumping measures; our Amras facility (which we continue to operate with slabs sourced from Vanderbijlpark) remained at risk of closure because of the influx of imports,” it said.