Sibanye’s earnings jump five-fold as political turmoil boosts metal prices

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Workers on duty underground during the visit by members of the media to Sibanye-Stillwater's Khuseleka mine in Rustenburg. File photo.

Soaring precious metal prices saw Sibanye Stillwater report a near five-fold increase in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) in the first quarter.

The mining giant, with its prominent gold and platinum group metal (PGM) operations in South Africa and the US, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the geopolitical uncertainty which has roiled commodity markets in recent months.

In the three months ended March, Sibanye recorded a PGM basket price around 88% higher than in the same period last year, while its average gold price was up by nearly half.

Thanks to a stable operating performance, and with costs kept under control, all the group’s core operations saw earnings growth.

The biggest performance gains came from Sibanye’s South African PGM mines, where adjusted ebitda rose by 393% to R12.4bn, contributing more than two-thirds of the headline increase, as production rose 2% year-on-year, and costs were unchanged.

Adjusted ebitda at the local gold operations soared by 160% to R4.7bn, contributing around a quarter of the overall growth, as rising prices offset a 15% increase in overall operating costs.

Our refreshed strategy is centred on simplification, performance excellence, organic growth and disciplined capital allocation — Richard Stewart, Sibanye CEO

Quarterly performance metrics at the US assets were less rosy, with unit costs up 14% year-on-year, and production down 5% at the US PGM mines.

These mines are in the process of integrating more mechanisation, which means elevated costs over the next two years, but an expected 45% increase in steady-state output in late 2028.

However, further tailwinds came from the company’s recycling operations in the US, which are a core part of its growth strategy given their role in reducing its environmental impact and garnering policy benefits.

While accounting for a relatively small share of its portfolio, Sibanye’s recycling operations delivered an outsized boost to the overall balance sheet as its three assets (in North Carolina, Montana and Pennsylvania) were fully incorporated and integrated for the first time.

The group recycled 1.34-million ounces of precious metals in the quarter, 138% higher than the same time last year, resulting in a more than nine-fold increase in ebitda to $98m (R1.6bn).

Sibanye CEO Richard Stewart said the global macroeconomic and sociopolitical environment this year has been marked by “ongoing political upheaval and disruptive market shifts,” with commodity price moves “increasingly frequent and accentuated”.

In PGM markets, “near-term volatility will depend on trade policy, Middle East tensions and growing concerns around global economic growth, but medium-term fundamentals are supported by robust auto catalyst demand, limited supply growth, and longer-term upside from green hydrogen and new applications”.

The earnings boost adds wind to the sails of Stewart’s new and more conservative capital allocation strategy, which focuses on cutting costs and paying off debt.

By targeting organic growth opportunities in the existing portfolio, Stewart aims to cut net debt by 50% over two years, while diversifying the portfolio by getting the group’s battery market operations in Europe up and running.

“Our refreshed strategy is centred on simplification, performance excellence, organic growth and disciplined capital allocation,” he said in the latest update.