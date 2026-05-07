More pain for investors as Sappi’s loss-making run worsens

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Shares in Sappi plunged 14% on Thursday after a poor second quarter in which it reported bigger losses and increasing debt, warning investors of more pain.

The group reported a loss of $413m in the quarter ended March, a staggering acceleration from a loss of $20m reported in the comparative quarter.

In response, the group continued to scale back its capital expenditure plan, slashing the budget by a further $10m ― with the group adopting a cautious outlook as market dynamics weigh on performance.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

“The operating environment remains challenging, with a weak global macroeconomic backdrop and persistent geopolitical and trade tensions continuing to undermine market confidence and consumer demand,” the company said.

“The escalating conflict in the Middle East has further increased uncertainty in global markets and contributed to higher global oil prices, which are expected to place upward pressure on fuel-related delivery and logistics costs.

“In addition, ongoing conflict-related disruptions to global supply chains increase the risk of supply constraints and are likely to result in cost inflation across certain raw material categories, particularly chemicals.”

The plunge in the group’s shares represents a sustained downward spiral in its market value, with the group’s value down more than 30% year to date and 63% over the past five years.

The group said it expects its packaging and speciality papers segment to continue facing headwinds from ongoing pressure on selling prices across its key markets while the graphic papers markets are expected to continue their structural decline in line with historical trends.

“In response, we remain focused on optimising capacity utilisation and product allocation across our asset base while implementing recently announced price increases in Europe and North America to help offset rising input costs,” Sappi said.

“An annual maintenance shut at the Ngodwana Mill is scheduled for the third quarter and is expected to reduce earnings by about $23m. The forestry fair value price adjustment for the quarter is anticipated to be negative, primarily as a result of higher fuel costs.”

Sappi has asked the South African government to impose a 5% tariff on imports of newsprint, in rolls or sheets, arguing that without this protection the local print industry risks extinction.

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac) in April said it had received an application from Sappi, which is under consideration.

Sappi‘s Ngodwana Mill is the only operational newsprint facility in South Africa and across the Southern African Customs Union, the world’s oldest customs union.

Manufactured using virgin wood fibre, Sappi newsprint is a preferred grade among local newspaper printers. It has the required strength and runnability for demanding cold- and heat-set converting used in the manufacture of newspapers and advertising inserts.

South Africa’s print industry has been battered by a migration to digital platforms and rising costs of print, which has seen numerous magazines and newspapers close or move online.