Parks Tau seeks to toughen enforcement in merger breaches

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Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau wants to repeal the section of the Competition Commission rules that governs the handling of apparent breaches of merger conditions to give the watchdog power to crack down on breaches.

Under the proposed new rules the commission may, at any time, investigate whether a firm has breached a merger condition, and if that is found to be the case the regulator must issue a notice requesting compliance.

The compliance notice must, among other things, demand that a company comply with the merger condition in a period determined by the commission and submit a plan outlining steps the company plans to take to cure the breach.

The commission will have latitude to accept or reject proposed remedies and may invite the firm to consult with it regarding the breach “with the aim of establishing a plan satisfactory to the commission by which all of the firm’s obligations with respect to the approval or conditional approval may be satisfied”.

Some of the conditions the commission imposes on mergers & acquisitions include job safeguards, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), support for historically disadvantaged people and investment in the economy.

One of the high-profile legal matters relating to an alleged breach of a merger condition was the commission’s dispute with Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, in which the company emerged victorious.

The commission had taken Coca-Cola Beverages Africa to task for retrenching workers after a merger, arguing it breached the merger conditions.

The company responded that its actions were not merger-related but a response to a sugar tax the government imposed two years after the transaction, which caused input prices to rise sharply, sales volumes to decline, and competitors to gain market share.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Coca-Cola Beverages Africa’s 2019 retrenchments were based on operational requirements (such as those caused by the sugar tax) rather than being merger-specific. The apex court also found that retrenchments must be directly linked to a merger to breach merger conditions.

In that matter the commission had relied on Rule 39 of its regulations, which Tau is now looking to repeal and replace.

Revoking approval

Under the proposed new rules, if a firm has failed to comply with the notice requesting compliance, the commission can approach the Competition Tribunal for an order compelling it to comply with the merger condition.

Should the implicated firm oppose the commission’s application to the tribunal, the onus will fall on it to show that it complied with the impugned merger condition.

If the tribunal finds that a company has indeed breached the merger condition, the commission may move to revoke the approval or conditional approval of a merger, but only if the firm fails to comply with a tribunal order compelling it to comply with the merger condition.

Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga said the amendment is intended to remedy weaknesses in the breach enforcement process by simplifying the procedure and removing duplication.

“The amended Rule 39 seeks to achieve a strengthening of the enforcement of merger conditions. The current duplication of processes has weakened the commission’s ability to hold firms to merger commitments in a timely manner,” Makunga said.

“The amended rule is intended to provide more effective and expeditious enforcement of merger conditions, thereby enhancing the protection afforded by the conditions.”