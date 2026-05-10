Sea Harvest completes disposal of Ladismith Cheese

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fishing and aquaculture group Sea Harvest says it has finalised the sale of its Ladismith Cheese business, a step that forms part of the group’s efforts to streamline operations and cut debt after a period of strategic reset.

The completion of the Ladismith disposal effectively closes a chapter on Sea Harvest’s diversification into dairy, reinforcing a back-to-basics strategy aimed at building a more focused, resilient and cash-generative seafood business.

The group confirmed on Friday that the disposal to Fairfield Dairy, a subsidiary of Woodlands Dairy Group, has become unconditional and closed following approvals from competition authorities.

“The company is pleased to advise shareholders that approval by the competition authority has been obtained and that all of the suspensive conditions of the sale of shares and claims agreement have been fulfilled,” it said in a statement.

The exit from dairy forms part of a broader plan to deleverage the balance sheet and refocus the group on its core fishing and seafood operations. The strategy has included the disposal of non-core assets and the use of proceeds to reduce long-term debt in its South African business.

CEO Felix Ratheb said the transaction would simplify the group’s structure and sharpen its operational focus.

“This disposal allows us to simplify our portfolio and concentrate on our core seafood operations,” said Ratheb.

He added that the group would retain its focus on value creation within its core segments while acknowledging the contribution of the dairy unit.

“We would like to thank the management team and staff at Ladismith Cheese for their hard work and dedication over the past six years, and we wish them the best of luck on their new journey within the Woodlands Dairy Group.”

The disposal follows a broader strategic realignment undertaken by Sea Harvest after a difficult 2024, as its executives moved to reposition the business around its historic strength in wild-caught fisheries, supported by aquaculture and selected value-added operations.

According to its 2025 integrated report, the group had already initiated the sale of both Ladismith Cheese and BM Foods as part of this shift, signalling a deliberate move away from diversified food manufacturing toward a more focused seafood-led model.

This repositioning comes against a backdrop of strong financial recovery. In the 2025 financial year, Sea Harvest reported a sharp improvement in performance, with revenue rising 21% to R8.7bn and operating profit jumping 125% to R1.3bn, while net debt declined and leverage improved materially.

Chair Fred Robertson said the turnaround reflected disciplined execution of a clearly defined plan.

“The group began 2025 on the back of one of the toughest years in its recent history, but a clear plan of action was devised, and I am pleased to say that the execution of the plan was exceptional.”

Sea Harvest is expected to continue prioritising balance sheet strength and operational efficiency while capitalising on favourable global demand for sustainably sourced seafood.

The group generates more than half of its revenue from export markets, providing a natural hedge against currency volatility and supporting its positioning in premium international markets.