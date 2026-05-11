AngloGold rises on higher earnings, planned $2bn share buyback programme

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Shares in AngloGold Ashanti closed more than 4% higher on Friday, extending gains to about 7% for the week.

Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti has approved a proposed $2bn share repurchase programme, joining the growing list of companies opting for this method to reward shareholders.

The board decision to approve the share buybacks is underpinned by stronger cash generation capabilities and the business’s financial outlook, the group said in a statement on Friday.

“The proposed share repurchase programme is intended to offer another vector for shareholder returns and align the company’s capital return framework with its North American peers,“ it said. The share buybacks are subject to shareholder approval.

It also reflects the group’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, utilising excess liquidity to reduce ordinary shares in issue thereby increasing per-share value, earnings and cash flow for its shareholders, it said.

Shares in AngloGold Ashanti closed more than 4% higher on Friday, extending gains to about 7% for the week and nearly 17% year to date, as investors responded to strong earnings, record cash generation, higher shareholder payouts and news of the planned share buybacks.

The rally comes as the gold miner reported increased profitability for the first quarter of its 2026 financial year, supported by higher gold prices and steady production across its operations.

According to Trading Economics, gold prices rose above $4,720 an ounce on Friday, hitting their highest level since April 22 and heading for a weekly gain of more than 2%, as easing fears about inflation and interest rates boosted demand. Optimism grew after the US and Iran said their fragile month-long ceasefire remained in effect despite a brief exchange of fire, reducing geopolitical anxiety.

AngloGold said in a quarterly update that it generated record free cash flow of $1.2bn in the quarter ended March, almost three times higher than the same period last year, while net cash flow from operating activities rose 136% to $1.7bn.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 130% year on year to $2.3bn while headline earnings rose 187% to $1.3bn. The average gold price received by the company rose 69% year on year.

The stronger financial performance enabled AngloGold to increase returns to shareholders. It declared an interim dividend of 116 US cents per share, a new record, up from 12.5c a year earlier.

“Our focus remains to control what we can control — managing underlying costs and ensuring safe, predictable operating results,’ said CEO Alberto Calderon.

“That has again enabled us to deliver record free cash flow and cash returns to our shareholders while moving our organic growth projects forward.”

AngloGold ended the quarter with a net cash position of $868m, compared with net debt of $755m a year ago.

Capitalising on the robust balance sheet and strong liquidity position, in April the company bought back about $666m of its outstanding bonds, further optimising its capital structure and improving its overall flexibility through the cycle, it said.

Operationally, first quarter gold production remained stable with total output rising slightly to 724,000oz from 720,000oz, supported by improvements at several operations, including Obuasi in Ghana, Geita in Tanzania and Cuiabá in Brazil.

The result was driven by a solid performance from most managed operations, partially offset by lower gold production at Kibali, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The group’s total cash costs per ounce increased 14% year on year to $1,391 an ounce, reflecting higher royalty payments driven by the record gold price and the impact from underlying inflation, mainly due to increases in labour and mining contractor costs.

All-in sustaining costs were up 19% year on year to $1,955 an ounce, due mainly to the increase in gold price-linked royalties and a planned 29% increase in sustaining capital expenditure, it said.

AngloGold said internal cost control measures helped offset some of the pressure, with underlying controllable costs reduced during the quarter.

The company also continued to advance its growth projects, including the Arthur Gold Project in Nevada, which it said will form a part of its long-term production pipeline.

AngloGold said it has taken steps to manage supply chain risks linked to geopolitical tensions, including increasing fuel stocks and inventory at key operations.

The company, valued at nearly R880bn on the JSE, remains on track to meet its full-year production, cost and capital expenditure guidance issued earlier in 2026, it said.