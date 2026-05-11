Araxi concludes R1bn takeover of Pay@

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Banking technology group Araxi has completed its R1bn takeover of fintech operator Pay@, a deal meant to boost its offering to banking and corporate clients, while growing its international footprint.

On Monday, Araxi — previously trading as Capital Appreciation — said it had received the necessary permission to conclude the transaction, with 100% of shareholders voting in favour of the motion at a general meeting held on May 8.

Investors in attendance represented 57.93% of the group’s issued shares. The Competition Commission unconditionally approved the transaction on April 30.

Araxi is valued at R2.73bn and is no stranger to acquisitions. The company listed as a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) on the JSE and raised R1bn through a private placement of shares in late 2015.

“We are delighted with the strong support shown by shareholders for this transaction. Pay@ is an exceptional business with a highly respected team, strong market presence and innovative payments platform,” CEO Bradley Sacks said.

The deal will be settled in cash, comprising R200m from Araxi’s existing cash reserves and R800m of senior debt already committed.

Pay@ is one of South Africa’s largest payment providers.

The proposed acquisition is expected to enhance Araxi’s payments capabilities “significantly, enabling the group to deliver an expanded, more competitive and unique offering to its enterprise clients across South Africa”. In addition, the acquisition will “unlock meaningful regional growth opportunities across Africa and other international markets”.

“Pay@’s success to date is evidenced by its processing of more than R60bn in transaction value over the past 12 months and also reflects its innovative approach to advancing financial inclusion and meeting consumers’ needs wherever they are,” said Sacks.

“Innovation remains central to the team’s strategy and enterprise-focused mindset, with a strong emphasis on being an enabler — an approach closely aligned with Araxi’s own philosophy. Together, we are well-positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver a compelling, end-to-end fintech proposition to our clients.”

For the 12 months to end-February 2025, Pay@ generated R271.2m in revenue, up 26.5% from the previous year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 30.3% to R130.2m.

Araxi highlighted that the 19-year-old company has no third-party, interest-bearing debt on its balance sheet and has grown organically to date, relying on internal profits and cash generation.

Over the years, the group’s acquisition pipeline has been busy, having acquired 100% of African Resonance, Dashpay and Synthesis Software Technologies as well as a 17.45% interest in Resonance Australia. It has a 35% stake in the government messaging platform GovChat.