Parks Tau slashes red tape for merger transactions

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Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has increased merger filing thresholds in a move that will see fewer deals requiring the approval of the Competition Commission, a significant regulatory and red tape relief for domestic and foreign investors.

Tau said in a government notice on Friday that the amendment to the determination of merger thresholds had come into effect immediately, in the biggest reform in nearly a decade, with many deals no longer a target for costly and burdensome public interest commitments.

The amendment recalibrates thresholds that had remained static since 2017, significantly reducing regulatory friction.

The new merger filing thresholds mean less red tape for merger transactions with combined assets/turnover of less than R1bn for intermediate mergers, an increase of about 67% from the previous threshold.

By raising the thresholds, the amendments seek to reduce the regulatory burden on smaller transactions that pose limited or no competition concerns, particularly given the high legal and economic costs associated with merger filings and the delays inherent in the approval process.

“The amendments will affect not only merger notifiability assessments but also make fewer mergers subject to prior approval from the competition authorities, reducing deal complexity and deal costs. These are welcome adjustments considering that the thresholds were last updated in 2017,” corporate law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr said.

“For the first time, the parties to a merger transaction will need to meet a combined R1bn in assets or turnover to trigger a mandatory notification to the Competition Commission.”

For large mergers, the new thresholds for combined asset value or turnover of the target firm and the acquiring group (whichever is higher) are R9.5bn from R6.6bn.

The threshold increases are well above inflation, signalling a deliberate policy to reduce the number of notified mergers, rather than implement a mechanical update to the figures.

“The increases are material. In practice, a number of transactions that would previously have qualified as intermediate mergers may now fall below mandatory notification thresholds and be treated as small mergers, which are not subject to compulsory notification before completion,” Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr said.

The amendments also increase the merger filing fees for intermediate and large mergers to R220,000 for intermediate mergers and R735,000 for large mergers.

Several jurisdictions across the world have been hiking merger thresholds with the aim of reducing the administrative burden on businesses while enabling a more efficient allocation of the competition authorities’ resources.

The French government last month raised merger control thresholds for the first time in more than 20 years.

While the move by Tau to subject fewer mergers to approval requirements smooths the path to corporate dealmaking in South Africa, the adverse impact is that the move might see the Competition Commission dedicate more resources to a smaller number of notified transactions and more rigorous reviews of notified transactions.

Heather Irvine, partner at Bowmans, said the amendments coming into effect were a good development.

“This is great news for local and foreign investors, since fewer transactions will have to be notified and so the parties will save on time and also filing fees,” Irvine said.

“The immediate takeaway for dealmakers and transacting parties is that live and upcoming transactions should be checked against the new thresholds to determine if notification is still required and filing fee budgets should be adjusted accordingly,” ENSafrica said in a note.