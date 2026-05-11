PODCAST | Securing data centres through surveillance and AI

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The role of surveillance and AI in monitoring and securing data centres is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza chats to Marcel Bruyns, sales manager for Africa at Axis Communications.

Axis is a network technology company specialising in the manufacture of network cameras, access control and audio devices for surveillance.

The discussion centres on the role of surveillance and monitoring technology in securing critical infrastructure, specifically data centres, across the African continent.

Listen to the conversation:

The company’s technology is currently being used to secure iXAfrica’s flagship NBOX1 data centre in Nairobi, Kenya.

Bruyns notes that while traditional infrastructure includes water, roads and hospitals, data centres have become increasingly critical in the age of AI.

He explains that Axis provides layers of protection from the perimeter fence to internal critical components. This is essential in Africa to prevent vandalism and cable theft, which lead to significant downtime.

This edition highlights the smart technologies used to secure data centre facilities, the application of intelligent surveillance in critical infrastructure security, the rise of AI, and how to derive maximum value from video surveillance systems.

A major challenge for data centres is managing multiple service providers and technicians.

Axis technology helps track people’s movements and prevents “tailgating” where an unauthorised person follows a technician into a secure area.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.