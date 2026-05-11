Redefine plays it steady on rentals as market volatility rises

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The Rosebank Towers owned by Redefine Properties. The group says it is maintaining a focus on portfolio quality and stability rather than aggressive expansion.

Tenants across Redefine Properties’ portfolio are likely to avoid sudden rental spikes, with the company indicating lease increases are expected to stay largely predictable and tied to existing contracts.

The property group, one of South Africa’s large real estate investment trusts (Reits), said rental growth is expected to remain steady, supported by stable occupancy levels and long-term lease agreements. This points to a relatively calm rental environment for commercial tenants such as retailers, office users and logistics businesses.

The update comes as Redefine continues to benefit from improved property fundamentals, higher income and stronger investor confidence, while also maintaining a cautious stance on global risks.

“FY26 is shaping up as a year of two very distinct halves. The first half, characterised by lower interest rates, strengthening market fundamentals across all asset classes and renewed investor confidence, has been interrupted by paralysing disruption to flows through the world’s most critical oil choke point.”

With the global uncertainty, the company is focusing on operational stability at property level, particularly around rental agreements and tenant retention.

For tenants, one of the key signals in the update is that rental escalations are not expected to deviate sharply from current lease terms. Redefine said conditions within its control are expected to remain stable, including leasing performance and occupancy.

“Rental escalations and lease renewals are expected to remain broadly in line with existing contractual terms,” it said.

It also expects vacancy levels to remain steady, reducing the risk of sudden pressure on tenants to absorb higher costs. From a consumer and business perspective, this matters because commercial rental movements often feed into broader cost pressures, especially for retailers, service businesses and office-based firms, which can ultimately affect pricing and employment decisions.

Redefine is also maintaining a focus on portfolio quality and stability rather than aggressive expansion. The group is prioritising asset recycling, balance sheet strength and operational efficiency to support long-term returns rather than short-term rental jumps.

“We remain steadfast in our strategy to build a high-quality, diversified portfolio that delivers durable growth; recycle non-core assets to reduce LTV (loan-to-value); simplify joint ventures to reduce complexity; generate organic growth to support value creation; accelerate the use of data to drive rental growth and cost containment; foster an inclusive culture that unlocks creativity and innovation; and embed sustainability as a core operational imperative,” it said.

The group reported revenue of R5.59bn for the six months ended February, up 3.7%, while distributable income per share rose 6.9% to 27.29c. It also increased its dividend by the same margin, reflecting improved earnings stability.

Headline earnings per share were 85.8% higher at 34.24c.

Net asset value per share increased to 815.09c, while its LTV ratio improved to 40.3%, indicating reduced balance sheet risk.

Though it operates in a highly fluid environment, Redefine has raised its earnings outlook. It now expects distributable income per share for the 2026 financial year to grow by 6% to 7% to between 55.55c and 56.07c per share.

“Over the full year, we anticipate applying a dividend payout ratio of between 80% and 90%, dependent on operational capital expenditure requirements, debt covenant levels, liquidity events and tax considerations,” said Redefine.