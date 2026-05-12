Motsepe-chaired energy platform increases stake in Sola Group

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The Motsepe-chaired energy platform African Rainbow Energy increased its stake in the Sola Group. Picture: 123RF/sawitreenan88

African Rainbow Energy has acquired a larger stake in South African independent power producer Sola Group as the country’s private renewable energy market continues to expand.

The Motsepe-chaired energy platform increased its shareholding in Sola from 41% to 83%, giving it majority control over the group’s renewable energy portfolio, which is valued at more than R20bn.

The transaction comes as South Africa’s private electricity market continues to expand, driven by rising corporate demand for renewable power, regulatory changes that have enabled wheeling, and increased investment in decentralised generation and storage solutions.

African Rainbow Energy CEO Brian Dames said the investment builds on the existing partnership between the two companies.

“This acquisition, together with the additional investment, supports our vision of building a large-scale energy company that uses modern technology to provide affordable, clean energy to our clients,” said Dames.

Africa Rainbow Energy chair Patrice Motsepe said the deal strengthens the group’s position in the sector.

“This acquisition positions African Rainbow Energy as one of the largest and most competitive independently owned energy businesses in South Africa,” said Motsepe.

“The transaction also advances our objective of building African Rainbow Energy into a world-class African energy company.”

The ownership change is being accompanied by a leadership transition at Sola Group.

Dom Wills has been appointed group CEO, returning to a role he previously held between 2017 and 2024. The company said the move provides continuity as it enters its “next phase of growth following the transaction”.

At the same time, Sola founders Simon Haw, Chris Haw and Dom Chennells will step back from executive management roles, moving into non-executive directorship positions while retaining their shareholding in the business.

The broader management team will remain in place.

The transaction comes amid growing momentum in South Africa’s corporate electricity market, where companies are increasingly procuring renewable power directly from independent producers through wheeling arrangements.

Sola’s growth has been built on a series of wheeling and private renewable energy projects in recent years, including developments involving Amazon, Tronox, Vodacom and Sasol.

The company said it currently has 1,100MWp of solar photovoltaic capacity and 730MWh of battery energy storage either in operation or under construction.

Its client base includes Eskom, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Clicks Group, Old Mutual and Netcare.