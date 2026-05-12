Prosus boss punts big year for group after hitting R120bn revenue mark

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Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi has told shareholders to prepare for a year of executing the group’s lofty growth ambitions to become a technology supermajor, buoyed by meeting its target of $7.3bn (R120bn) in revenues.

Bloisi, who doubles up as Naspers CEO, used his annual letter to shareholders to shore up confidence in the group’s growth story, with all of the company’s ecosystems now profitable.

“We will release our FY26 numbers in June, and you will see it was a very strong year for Prosus. I am proud to share that we hit the ambitious guidance of +$7.3bn in revenue and +$1.bn in e-commerce adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) (ex JET and La Centrale),” Bloisi said.

“We are making meaningful progress in building the #1 lifestyle ecosystem in Latin America, Europe and India. We will continue this discipline in FY27. We will make trade-offs to drive growth, increase investment to compete more aggressively, and accelerate product deployment to position our ecosystems for long-term secular growth.”

Bloisi has been making moves to reshape the portfolio, clinching some of the group’s largest merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in its history.

The group last year completed the $1.7bn purchase of Latin American online travel agency Despegar, taking total M&A spending under Bloisi to about $6bn since he took office in 2024.

Bloisi has been given a herculean task of doubling the group’s market capitalisation to $168bn by 2028 — dangling a $100m “moonshot” award for him should he meet the lofty target, which, if achieved, would make the group bigger than the present market cap of Softbank, PayPal, Shopify or Airbnb.

Reflecting on Prosus’ prospects in Latin America, Bloisi said iFood is performing “exceptionally well” and its advertising platform has become a meaningful ebitda contributor.

“In FY27, iFood is operating from a position of strength. The competition has committed to spending more than $1.5bn this year. We do not think this level of spend is sustainable,” Bloisi said.

“iFood knows how to invest smartly to defend and grow — we have done it many times before and we are doing it again now. Late in FY26, we stepped up investment and began regrowing market share.”

Despegar was benefitting from its membership in the Latin America ecosystem, growing revenue and profits in the second half of the financial year, according to Bloisi.

Turning to Europe, Prosus’ 0LX’s platform is growing revenue strongly, hitting its ebitda targets of more than $450m in the 2026 financial year.

The Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) business, the group’s largest investment to date, having splashed €4.1bn last year buying the European food business, is being propelled by a new management model, with some cities already growing more than 25%.

“After four years of decline, we expect to return JET to orders and revenue growth by the end of the year — targeting +$3.6bn in revenue and +$100m in adjusted ebitda, and setting a new baseline for growth,” Bloisi said.

The group’s Indian business PayU has turned the corner and is now profitable.

“We continue to repurchase shares at about $5bn annual run rate, which will bring the total amount returned to you to about $50bn across Prosus and Naspers in four years. We will remain disciplined and, in FY26, dispose of $2bn of non-strategic assets,” Bloisi said.

“We will continue this in FY27, and you will have seen that, to fulfil our obligations to the EC [European Commission], we sold another 5% of Delivery Hero, bringing the total amount sold to roughly $700m.”

On Monday Prosus announced it had sold a 5% interest in Delivery Hero to Aspex Management for €335m as part of its commitment to European regulatory authorities to significantly reduce its shareholding in the German online takeout business.

In August last year, the European Commission approved Prosus’ acquisition of JET, subject to commitments by the Amsterdam-based company to significantly reduce its shareholding in Delivery Hero.

This follows the sale earlier this year of a 4.5% stake in Delivery Hero to Uber for about €270m.