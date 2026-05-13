Nedbank report signals ESG shift towards climate transition investing

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Apartment buildings in Dnipro, Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike. The war in Ukraine has prompted many investors to reconsider whether defence companies should automatically be excluded from sustainable investment strategies, according to the Nedgroup Investments report.

Institutional investors are shifting away from exclusion-based ESG strategies towards more practical, transition-focused investing that supports industries adapting to climate, geopolitical and economic pressures, according to a Nedbank investment report.

The 2025 responsible investment report by Nedbank’s asset management firm, Nedgroup Investments, argues that sustainable investing is changing as investors move beyond traditional approaches that exclude sectors such as fossil fuels from portfolios.

Instead, there is growing focus on whether companies have credible plans to reduce emissions, respond to climate risks and remain financially resilient during the global energy transition.

David Levinson, head of responsible investment at Nedgroup Investments, said investors now operate in an environment where sustainability, technology, economics and geopolitics are becoming increasingly interconnected.

“Measurement alone is no longer enough,” Levinson said, referring to the investment industry’s growing focus on tracking greenhouse gas emissions and other climate-related risks.

The report found that while asset managers have made substantial progress in measuring investment-related greenhouse gas emissions, many still face challenges turning that information into meaningful climate action and long-term decarbonisation strategies.

According to Nedgroup Investments’ annual Best of Breed fund manager survey, about 74% of assets under management are now covered by emissions measurement systems — tools used by investment firms to track the carbon emissions linked to the companies and assets they invest in.

The report said this shows investors are becoming better at evaluating how climate change, carbon taxes, changing regulation and extreme weather events could affect company profits and long-term investment value.

However, fewer fund managers have implemented detailed plans to align portfolios with global net-zero goals or reduce emissions over time.

The findings come as South Africa’s climate policy environment becomes increasingly important for carbon-intensive sectors such as mining, energy and heavy industry.

The report highlighted the implementation of the Climate Change Act and Carbon Tax Phase 2 as major developments likely to reshape how heavy-emitting industries operate over the coming years.

The Climate Change Act, signed into law in 2025, creates the legal framework for South Africa’s climate response, including emissions planning and adaptation measures. Carbon Tax Phase 2, which began in January 2026, increased the financial cost of greenhouse gas emissions as the government seeks to encourage companies to gradually reduce pollution.

South Africa’s carbon price increased to R308 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent from January 2026, while future penalties for companies that exceed emissions limits could rise substantially higher.

Carbon dioxide equivalent is a way of measuring all greenhouse gases in a single unit by converting them based on their relative impact on global warming compared with carbon dioxide.

Nedgroup Investments said these developments would increasingly separate companies with credible long-term decarbonisation plans from those relying mainly on short-term carbon offsets and tax allowances.

The shift has significant implications for sectors such as mining, energy, transport and manufacturing, where access to investment capital may increasingly depend on whether companies can show they are adapting to climate-related regulation and future carbon costs.

The report showed investors are moving away from simply refusing to invest in certain sectors and are instead putting more pressure on companies to improve through shareholder engagement and long-term transition planning.

In one section examining South African equity investing, the report said supporting companies through transition processes may often deliver better long-term economic outcomes than simply selling investments in carbon-intensive industries, particularly in emerging markets where sectors such as mining and energy remain economically important.

“Rather than relying on blanket exclusions, the fund engages across the opportunity set, including companies on credible sustainability improvement pathways,” the report stated.

The report also points to how geopolitical instability is complicating traditional ESG frameworks, particularly around defence and energy security.

A section examining defence investing noted that the war in Ukraine had prompted many investors, particularly in Europe, to reconsider whether defence companies should automatically be excluded from sustainable investment strategies.

The report said sustainability and security are becoming increasingly intertwined as geopolitical tensions reshape how investors think about long-term economic stability and resilience.

“Without security, progress on climate, biodiversity and social development becomes harder to sustain,” the report stated.

Nedgroup Investments also identified AI as both an opportunity and a growing sustainability challenge for investors.

Without security, progress on climate, biodiversity and social development becomes harder to sustain. — Report

The report said AI technologies are increasingly being used to analyse emissions trends, biodiversity risks, satellite imagery and supply-chain data, helping investors build more forward-looking assessments of sustainability risks and opportunities.

At the same time, it warned that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, particularly large-scale data centres, carries significant electricity and water demands that could create new environmental pressures if not carefully managed.

Levinson said responsible investors would need to ensure that AI-driven growth aligns with climate goals rather than becoming a hidden source of emissions and resource strain.

The report also acknowledged growing global political and economic resistance to ESG investing but maintained that transparency, shareholder engagement and long-term oversight by investors remain critical to building more resilient financial systems.