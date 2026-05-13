WATCH: The CEO playbook — why culture, accountability and consistency drive growth

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After a successful first season, Capitec’s dynamic thought leadership video series, Bank on it, is back — and it wastes no time getting to what really matters.

Produced in partnership with Business Day, season 2 opens with a sharp focus on culture and human capital, setting the tone for a series that looks less at balance sheets and more at the people, principles and decisions behind them.

In the premiere episode, host Koshiek Karan — former investment banker turned financial education influencer — is joined by Capitec CEO Graham Lee for a conversation that moves beyond titles and into the habits and philosophies shaping modern leadership.

Lee’s day begins long before the boardroom. Up at 5am, his routine is anchored in consistency: exercise first, followed by a brief but intentional moment with family over a homemade breakfast smoothie.

It’s a small ritual, but one that signals a broader leadership ethos — discipline, clarity and showing up with purpose.

That same thinking defines how Lee approaches risk. Drawing from his experience as a skydiver, he frames risk not as something to avoid, but something to prepare for meticulously.

“Pack your own parachute” becomes more than a metaphor — it is a principle of ownership and accountability that underpins decision-making across the organisation.

At a bank with more than 17,000 employees, culture cannot be accidental. Lee is clear that it must be built deliberately, daily. From hiring and performance management to communication and decision-making, every layer of the organisation is designed to reinforce shared principles.

Capitec’s flat structure reflects this — a deliberate move away from rigid hierarchy towards distributed decision-making, where good ideas can come from anywhere.

It is also why Lee challenges the idea of a “hero CEO”. Leadership here is collective, not individual. Prioritising alignment, transparency and trust over personality.

And trust, ultimately, is the strategy. Whether it is ensuring seamless, always-on access to banking services or investing in cybersecurity to protect clients, Capitec’s focus is clear: reliability is non-negotiable.

That same intent extends to expanding access to credit for small businesses — a critical lever for economic participation and growth.

Beyond strategy, the human impact stands out. Thousands of internal promotions, deliberate investment in youth through learnerships, and a clear pipeline for long-term growth signal a business thinking well beyond the quarter.

Season 2 of Bank on it starts where it should — with people. And if this first episode is anything to go by, the series will continue unpacking not just how businesses grow, but how they do so with intention.

Watch the full episode to explore how Capitec is redefining leadership, trust, and growth in South Africa’s banking sector:

About ‘Bank on it’

Bank on it brings together senior Capitec leadership, leading voices across the financial ecosystem and inspiring entrepreneurs in honest, insightful conversations.

Each episode delivers expert perspectives and practical, actionable insights to help viewers better understand and navigate today’s evolving financial landscape.

Many episodes also offer a closer look at Capitec’s inner workings and how its client-centric approach to innovation is making banking simpler, more accessible, and more affordable for all.

New episodes premiere on Business Day TV (DStv Channel 412). Episodes are also available on the dedicated Bank on it hub on the Business Day website, as well as on the Capitec website and YouTube channel.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.