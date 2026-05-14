Broll Property expands into Dubai to tap Gulf-Africa investment flows

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Privately owned property manager Broll Property now has boots on the ground in Dubai. Picture:

Privately owned property manager Broll Property has set up base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), looking to capture money flows between the Gulf region and Africa in its first foray outside its home continent since its establishment 51 years ago.

The group, which already has a big presence in major African cities, has now put boots on the ground in Dubai — laying the foundation for its expansion in the cash-rich region, where it will operate under the banner of Broll UAE.

Malcolm Horne, group CEO of Broll Property Group, said the firm, which provides comprehensive real estate solutions, including property management, facilities management, retail leasing and advisory services, has identified the UAE as a new growth vector for the company.

He said one of the drawcards to the UAE market is that the jurisdiction has grown as a centre for global real estate capital and that there is significant cross-border investment between the Middle East and Africa.

“We have identified some really talented people in Dubai that know the region, and we have partnered with them. We don’t want to be compared with the best of the worst. We are building a business that we can be proud of on any international stage,” Horne said.

“We have a core strategy which is to scale our businesses in Africa. The more we evolve the strategy, the more we have discovered that the linkages between Africa and the Gulf region are becoming stronger, and we can’t ignore the opportunity.

“We want to bring African opportunities to the Gulf region and bring Gulf opportunities to Africa. The continent needs new capital. So there is definitely an Africa agenda in our expansion to the UAE.”

Some of the African countries that Broll has a presence in include Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Cameroon, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia.

We want to bring African opportunities to the Gulf region and bring Gulf opportunities to Africa. — Broll Property

The UAE, home to many South African expats, with some estimates putting it at about 200,000, has seen South African companies looking to tap into this market.

Pam Golding earlier this year opened an office in Dubai. The United Arab Emirates’ 10-year UAE Golden Visa makes the country particularly attractive to wealthy South Africans.

Horne said he believes Broll has a right to win in servicing the real estate industry in the UAE.

“We have done our homework and are humble enough to know we don’t have deep knowledge of the market; hence, we decided to partner with domestic players who know the market well.”

The economic ties between Africa and the Gulf region have also been growing, an opportunity South Africa’s largest banks have positioned themselves to capture.

Banking major Standard Bank last year received regulatory approval to open a representative office in Egypt, taking its presence in Africa to 21 countries as it pursues money flows from Gulf States into fast-growing East Africa.

Egypt forms an important part of the nexus between the Gulf Co-operation States and East Africa.

The Gulf Co-operation Council is a political and economic alliance of six oil-rich Middle Eastern countries — Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman — established in Riyadh 44 years ago.

The Middle East countries have also been aggressive in pursuing critical minerals in Africa.