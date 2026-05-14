KFC plans 3,500 new jobs in SA expansion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KFC says it plans to open a 100 new stores in South Africa this year. Picture: SUPPLIED

KFC plans to hire another 3,500 employees and open a 100 new stores in South Africa this year as the fast-food giant eyes a growing local market.

The company already has 1,200 outlets in South Africa, its fifth-largest market in the world. With about 30,000 workers, it is one of the largest employers in the local fast-food industry.

The group told Business Day that by adding 3,500 jobs in 2026, it will support another 10,000 roles indirectly in connected industries such as logistics and agriculture.

These aggressive expansion plans could offer some relief to young people who continue to face grim prospects in the country’s stagnant labour market.

Statistics South Africa’s latest unemployment statistics, published earlier this week, showed that 45.8% of people aged 15 to 34 were jobless in the first quarter of 2026.

In many developed economies, fast-food chains and restaurant franchises play an important role in providing high school graduates with a first step as they enter the workforce.

In the US, the world’s largest economy, restaurants are the biggest employers of teenagers. They provide an easy introduction to the working world while tapping into a large pool of eager but unskilled workers.

In South Africa, the widespread demand for fast food means these companies could also play an important role in expanding employment in rural areas.

While KFC did not provide geographic details about the stores it plans to build this year, 58 of its existing locations are in townships.

“Every time we build a new KFC we reinvigorate infrastructure, we uplift communities, we boost local economies, and we create much-needed jobs,” said KFC GM Akhona Qengqe.

“We are proud to serve customers from all walks of life from all corners of South Africa. This includes many of our stores being in township areas.”

Consumer-facing groups with a significant presence in townships have reported higher profits and strong expansion plans, creating thousands of jobs in the process.

Shoprite, which has major exposure to the township economy, created nearly 10,000 jobs in the 2025 financial year with more jobs on the cards in its expansion blueprint.

Boxer, the retail group spun off from Pick n Pay, said it had created about 3,500 jobs in the past financial year, with more new jobs planned as it accelerates its store rollout.

More broadly, South Africa’s youth face an uncertain outlook in the coming months as bleak macroeconomic forecasts cast a cloud over the retail and restaurant industries.

The war in Iran has sent energy prices skyrocketing and triggered fears of soaring inflation in the coming months, which will undoubtedly raise operating costs and potentially reduce demand for eating out.

Against this backdrop, Statistics South Africa said that 4.7-million young people (aged 15-34) were unemployed in the first three months of this year, 181,000 more than in the previous quarter.