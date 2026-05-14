PGM rally boosts Tharisa’s profit forecast

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Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa expects to report a nearly six-fold year-on-year increase in HEPS for the six months ended March.

The group enjoyed soaring PGM prices in the first half, with the average platinum spot price more than double where it was a year prior.

Palladium and rhodium have followed close behind, gaining 83% and about 97% each in 2025.

In a trading statement on Thursday, Tharisa forecast HEPS of 16.1c-16.6c, an increase of 455.2%-472.4% from a year ago.

Basic earnings per share are expected to be up 512%-532% at 15.3-15.8c.

PGM prices have been spurred by consecutive supply deficits, as three years of suppressed prices forced South African miners to cut back on production in 2024 and 2025.

This, combined with uncertainty about PGM supply amid fears of US tariffs and trade disruptions, triggered a sudden surge in prices in the middle of last year. Prices have since remained volatile but continued to trade at elevated levels.

Valterra Platinum and Impala Platinum, the country’s two largest producers of PGMs, have both flagged growing sales and earnings in recent months.

In chrome markets, Tharisa said last month that the energy price shock triggered by the Iran war was being passed onto consumers, buoying the mineral’s price.