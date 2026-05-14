Standard Bank’s Money Reels named South Africa’s Best Customer Insights Initiative

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Shené Mothilal, Solution Owner for Digital Money Manager at Standard Bank, speaking at the Digital CX Summit 2026, where Standard Bank Money Reels won The Digital Banker award for having the Best Customer Insight Initiative in South Africa.

Standard Bank’s Money Reels feature has been named South Africa’s Best Customer Insights Initiative at the Digital CX Awards 2026, presented by The Digital Banker.

Introduced in December 2025 within Standard Bank’s mobile banking app, Money Reels delivers a personalised year-end recap that turns each customer’s financial activity into meaningful insights.

The innovation was quickly embraced by customers, striking a nerve and prompting many to rethink their relationship with money and even commit to changing how they spend.

It also sparked an unexpected wave of social media engagement — rare in the financial services sector — as customers openly shared their results and reflected on their financial habits in public.

“The reaction was bigger than we expected, not only from our clients, but from the public too. It showed that when data feels familiar and easy to understand, people connect with it emotionally,” says Shené Mothilal, Solution Owner for Digital Money Manager at Standard Bank.

“We’re honoured to be recognised by The Digital Banker for the impact Standard Bank Money Reels has had.”

The problem Money Reels set out to solve

Mothilal explains the Digital Money Manager team did not set out to simply build another banking app feature when creating Money Reels. Their focus has always been to make money feel less confusing and financial decisions less overwhelming to help customers manage their finances better.

“What if understanding your money felt as effortless as watching your own story?” she asks.

To bring that vison to life, and building on Standard Bank’s Digital Money Manager platform, they reimagined how financial data could be delivered to customers.

Instead of relying on traditional dashboards or statements, the team, which includes data analysts and behavioural experts, aimed to create a more intuitive experience. The result was personalised short, mobile-first videos (reels), available in the banking app.

Each reel brought together the customer’s spending patterns, savings progress, credit changes and key life moments in one place. This made their financial story easier to see and understand.

The impact

Nearly 450,000 customers engaged with Standard Bank’s Money Reels, with an 80% completion rate.

The feature also drove strong adoption of the bank’s Digital Money Manager, adding around 175,000 new users. It further contributed to 537 new banking app installs.

Importantly, the insights in the videos resonated across age groups. Almost a quarter of engagement came from customers aged over 50.

“We had expected the reels to resonate mainly with younger users, but the format proved popular across age groups. Gen Z found the format familiar, Millennials found the content efficient and relatable, while older customers described it as simple and intuitive. The reels moved many people emotionally and practically,” says Mothilal.

Looking ahead, Standard Bank plans to expand Money Reels beyond the year‑end recap. The bank sees this format as a new way to communicate data clearly and simply, helping customers better understand their habits and make smarter financial decisions.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.