MTN puts R480m into Free State and Northern Cape network

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MTN will spend R480m to boost connectivity across the Free State and Northern Cape this year.

MTN will spend R480m to boost connectivity across the Free State and Northern Cape this year.

The company invests billions of rand in capital expenditure locally each year, usually to build, update and maintain its network infrastructure across South Africa.

MTN South Africa said R300m has been allocated to the Free State, with the Northern Cape getting more than R180m, as the group “continues to strengthen its network infrastructure and improve access to reliable connectivity for communities in urban centres, farming districts and previously underserved rural towns.”

The rollout will prioritise network upgrades in towns and surrounding communities such as Welkom, Bethlehem, Phuthaditjhaba and QwaQwa in the Free State, as well as Kimberley, Upington, Kuruman and De Aar in the Northern Cape.

In recent years, network operators have seen some of their costs declining, particularly energy, as load-shedding has eased across the country.

For the half-year ended December 2025, the group spent R8.4bn, compared with R9.4bn in 2024, on its network in South Africa, including leases. At group level, MTN has guided that its capital expenditure, excluding leases, for the 2026 financial year will be R39.1bn-R48.6bn, based on revenue growth guidance of “at least high teens” (15%-19%) and capex intensity of 15%-18%.

In March, MTN South Africa committed to spend almost R22bn over the next three years in capital infrastructure locally, as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to attract investment to the country.

For the year ending March 2026, rival Vodacom spent R11.87bn on its network in South Africa and this is expected to reach R12bn in the 2027 financial year.

Isabel Belle, general manager for central region operations at MTN South Africa, said: “By extending our 5G footprint and strengthening network infrastructure in these provinces, especially in rural and farming communities, we are enabling greater inclusion and opening access to opportunities that can improve lives and livelihoods.”

Belle said rural broadband access remains central to MTN’s ambition to deliver meaningful digital inclusion.

“Our rural broadband strategy is driven by the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in the digital economy, regardless of where they live. This investment is not just about technology — it is creating opportunities for communities, businesses and families,” she said.

MTN said its upgrades for the Free State and Northern Cape are expected to improve 4G reliability and expand 5G access.

In addition to improving network quality for customers, the investment drive is good news for local companies delivering the work to update towers, cellphone site and related infrastructure.

“Investments like these are not only improving connectivity for consumers, but they are also creating meaningful opportunities for small businesses like ours,” said Stefan Boshoff, MD of Chemnetic, a local network infrastructure service provider contracted under Ericsson, MTN SA’s network partner.

“As local service providers supporting network infrastructure deployment, we benefit directly through increased work opportunities, skills development and the chance to contribute to the digital growth of our communities.”