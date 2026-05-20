Balwin gets R2.26bn buyout offer and will delist from JSE

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Residential property developer Balwin could be headed for the exit door on the JSE and A2X after a consortium led by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), acting on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), together with Balwin founder-linked investors, proposed acquiring all the group’s shares for R4.35 cash apiece.

The offer values Balwin’s total issued share capital at about R2.26bn, with shareholders set to exit at a premium to recent trading levels.

If approved, the deal would see Balwin taken private and subsequently delisted from both the JSE and A2X, according to a statement on Wednesday.

“Balwin’s listed status has become less compelling, given thin trading liquidity, a persistent discount to its net asset value and the costs of maintaining a public listing. Balwin, which [was] listed on the JSE in 2015, was originally aimed at improving access to capital and providing shareholders with liquidity,” the group said.

Beneath the offer sits a more complex valuation picture. Balwin’s reported net asset value per share remains materially higher than the cash offer on the table. But that value is locked inside a long-dated development pipeline, where returns are only realised over time through land development, construction, sales, bond approvals, property transfers and eventual cash collection — rather than immediate distributable cash, it said.

“The offer price is about 41% higher than Balwin’s average trading price over the past 180 days and 35% above the 90-day average, better reflecting the company’s value in a market where the counter has seen limited trading activity,” the group said.

Shareholders holding about 63.5% of the shares have already lined up behind the offer, giving it strong early backing ahead of the formal vote.

However, some parties are excluded from the vote on the proposed scheme of arrangement and will not receive cash under the transaction, instead rolling their stakes into the private structure alongside the PIC together with founder-linked investors, including CEO Steve Brookes, MD Rodney Gray and GRE Africa, linked to Buffet Investments.

Analyst at Small Talk Daily Research, Anthony Clark, who has covered Balwin for many years, told Business Day that the PIC-led buyout marks a new chapter in the company’s evolution, noting that the stock has long been out of favour with mainstream institutional investors, as seen in its subdued share price performance and sustained discount to net asset value.

“Balwin, as a cyclical play, depends heavily on economic growth and low interest rates to generate meaningful returns. In a subdued South African economy that has weighed on the residential sector for years, stepping out of the public market with the backing of the PIC provides access to deeper capital and support for its long-term housing ambitions,” Clark said.

Clark said that while the R4.35 a share offer sits well below Balwin’s net asset value of closer to R10 a share, he noted that unlocking that value would be difficult and could take years for shareholders who oppose the deal and choose to stay invested.

“Given that the share price has more than doubled over a 12-month view, from a low of about 180c to the current level, it would be in the interests of shareholders — 65% of whom have accepted — to take the money and run, because if the PIC offer lapses, there is a likelihood that nobody else would come to Balwin’s rescue,“ he said.

Clark said the best course of action for the group is to become a private entity and to conduct its affairs and its development behind closed doors, with the fundamental backing of a powerful PIC.

Based on the total shares in issue and those excluded from the deal, the offer would target just over 258-million shares, with a maximum cash payout of about R1.12bn to eligible shareholders, the group said.

In its latest results, the group once again withheld dividends, citing inflationary pressure linked to the Iran-US conflict and the broader strain on consumer demand. Balwin last paid a dividend in 2023.

“This transaction brings together long-term capital from the PIC and Balwin’s existing shareholders. Importantly, management and reinvesting shareholders are staying invested because they believe in the company’s development pipeline and long-term prospects,” said CEO Brookes.

He added that private ownership would give Balwin the stability and long-term backing needed to support its development pipeline and strengthen its position in the residential property market.

The group indicated that its residential development business is long-dated, capital-intensive and highly sensitive to the interest rate cycle, which affects affordability, mortgage demand, buyer conversion and the pace at which sales translate into cash.

“The model is characterised by long cash-conversion cycles, multi-year development timelines, ongoing working capital needs and input cost volatility, which can create timing and margin pressures that don’t always align with public market expectations,” the group said.

The GEPF already holds significant property investments, including a stake in the V&A Waterfront alongside Growthpoint Properties, as well as a stake in Attacq’s parent company. The proposed Balwin deal would deepen its exposure to the property sector, adding to its broader portfolio of unlisted property investments.

Balwin appointed Valeo Capital as an independent expert to evaluate whether the offer is fair and reasonable to shareholders, with the firm indicating in a preliminary report that the deal appears fair.

YW Capital is the corporate advisor to Balwin on the transaction.

The consortium said the funding required for the transaction has been secured and placed in escrow, signalling confidence in its ability to execute the buyout.

The transaction is subject to shareholder approval and clearance from competition authorities.