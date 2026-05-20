Silicon Valley heavyweight Arnold Goldberg joins Naspers board

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Arnold Goldberg, a former executive at Silicon Valley giants Google, PayPal, LinkedIn and eBay, has been appointed to the boards of Naspers and Prosus.

The JSE’s largest technology group said Goldberg had been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Naspers with effect from May 19. He will be nominated for a similar post on Prosus’ apex leadership structure at the company’s next annual general meeting (AGM).

The appointment beefs up the group’s expertise around payments, a core business area in the Naspers portfolio.

Goldberg, who has a BSc in computer engineering from the University of Florida, has been in the technology field for more than three decades, having held a number of senior leadership roles in the US.

From 2000 to 2008, he held leadership roles at Hyperion Solutions and eBay, then moved to LinkedIn and Box, which were start-ups at the time.

At payments company PayPal, Goldberg is credited with having led “agile transformations, rebuilt merchant products, and oversaw 2,000+ employees and a $400m budget, driving significant growth in revenue and market cap” between 2013 and 2021.

He joined Google in January 2022 as vice-president and GM of payments, leading teams for GooglePay, Google Wallet and the payments platform, serving billions of users.

“He drove an open ecosystem strategy, tripling growth rates, and expanded Google’s financial services into new technologies,” Naspers said in a statement.

Goldberg stepped down from this role in June 2025.

The Naspers board is a who’s who of top businesspeople from around the world, including Hendrik du Toit, CEO of former Investec company Ninety One. Investec is the group’s sponsor on the JSE. The board also boasts experts from the Netherlands, India, China and Brazil, countries central to the group’s strategy, while also featuring those linked with former subsidiary MultiChoice.

Naspers also announced that Roberto Oliveira de Lima will retire as an independent non-executive director with effect from July.

“The board expresses its deepest gratitude to Roberto for his significant and invaluable contributions to the Naspers Group over many years.”