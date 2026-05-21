PODCAST | Legal implications of AI use: What SA businesses should know

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The legal implication of artificial intelligence (AI) use in business is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Olivier, a partner at law firm Adams & Adams.

The conversation focuses on the rapid evolution of AI and the challenges legal systems face in keeping pace with this technology.

Olivier, who heads the firm’s AI governance practice, describes a global tug-of-war between fostering AI innovation and protecting the rights of content creators.

He notes that while European regulations tend to be more stringent and protective of intellectual property (IP) holders, US court decisions have often leaned in favour of AI models.

South Africa is currently developing a national policy on AI.

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Unlike the unified European approach, the South African strategy involves integrating AI considerations into existing frameworks, such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia), the Companies Act and other regulations.

A central concern for businesses is whether they own the output generated by AI tools. Olivier emphasises the need to track human contribution to AI-generated work to establish ownership under current laws.

Beyond IP, businesses must navigate risks related to data breaches, confidentiality, and “hallucinations”, or AI-generated misinformation.

He highlights the significant reputation damage that can result from unregulated AI use.

The discussion provides expert insights on the legal implications of AI in business, particularly regarding IP and governance.

Olivier points out a unique challenge for Africa: the potential for bias in AI systems because many models are trained on Western data with limited African input.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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