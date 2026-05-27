From speed to certainty: why real-time payments now face their toughest test

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Modern payment environments depend on integrated systems that support immediate execution, monitoring and control across complex business workflows.

For much of the past decade, instant deposits were presented as a triumph of speed and instant settlement was viewed as transformational.

Today, it is an operational expectation. In SA, platforms such as PayShap, an instant digital interbank payment service, and expanded real-time clearing have embedded immediacy into the country’s payments infrastructure.

As that shift becomes established, the question that Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) and its clients are working through has changed.

Speed is assumed. The issue is whether real-time payments can be relied on at scale, within operating environments that demand consistency, control and visibility.

From pilot to production

Corporates first engaged with real-time payment capabilities through pilot programmes, carefully controlled in scope and volume, to test connectivity, settlement behaviour, and performance.

The results were clear: settlement times shortened and responsiveness improved. What can be obscured, however, is the friction introduced when immediacy meets real-world operations.

Pushed into live environments, these cash transfers intersect with fulfilment, liquidity management, reconciliation and customer servicing.

The margin for error narrows. A payment failure is an immediate operational interruption, with none of the buffer that batch processing once provided.

Moving from pilot to production exposes a different order of demands. Transfers must perform reliably under sustained volumes and extended operating hours, with outcomes confirmed immediately and unambiguously.

Full visibility into every transaction, successful or failed, is essential so teams can act without delay.

Without that certainty, speed creates pressure rather than efficiency. Reconciliation grows harder, exceptions accumulate and manual interventions increase.

The capability designed to streamline operations introduces the very friction it was meant to eliminate.

The focus of value creation has shifted away from the payment instruction and towards the systems surrounding it.

Real-time payments deliver their full benefit only when woven into a business’s broader operating model. Integration, rather than immediacy, becomes the differentiator.

Integration defines performance

In practice, this means payments functioning as part of end-to-end workflows rather than as isolated transactions.

For some organisations, this involves connecting payment functionality directly into enterprise resource planning and treasury systems through application programming interface (API)-led integrations.

When payments are connected via APIs, they become operational triggers: releasing disbursements at the moment of a credit decision, settling supplier accounts on delivery, or initiating refunds when a return is authorised. The payment instruction becomes part of the business event itself.

For others, the priority is extending familiar controls into always-on environments, retaining approval frameworks beyond traditional business hours.

Whichever model is adopted, the expectation is consistent: dependable execution, immediate confirmation, clear visibility and the ability to act on outcomes as they occur.

Today, the information provided about the payment and the payment status is as important as the clearing and settlement of the transaction itself — Ian Carter, Nedbank CIB Transactional Services Payments divisional executive

“Today, the information provided about the payment and the payment status is as important as the clearing and settlement of the transaction itself,” says Ian Carter, Transactional Services Payments divisional executive at Nedbank CIB.

This is where the depth of a bank’s capability begins to carry weight. At Nedbank CIB, real-time payments are treated as core banking infrastructure, held to the same standards of resilience, governance and operational discipline expected of any critical payment method.

That commitment is what allows corporates to move with confidence from proof of concept into scaled, live production environments where every transaction counts.

Scaling demands certainty

The bank’s approach is built on the recognition that no two corporates operate in the same way.

A logistics company managing high-frequency supplier settlements has fundamentally different requirements from a lender disbursing at the point of a credit decision or a retailer processing refunds across multiple channels.

Nedbank CIB’s API-led architecture reflects this directly: the bank structures real-time capabilities around each client’s systems, workflows, and governance frameworks, embedding them into their operating model so they perform reliably at the pace and scale the business demands.

When these conditions are met, the impact extends well beyond faster settlement. Execution becomes immediate, outcomes are certain, and action follows without delay. Payments shift from being a record of activity to a driver of it.

Equally important is early resolution of failures. Immediate visibility of rejected or delayed transactions allows issues to be contained before they escalate into disruption or reputational damage.

As adoption accelerates, governance and control take on greater significance. Real-time transactions are final, placing heightened emphasis on authorisation frameworks, monitoring and disciplined execution within a structured control environment built for scale.

SA’s payments ecosystem has reached an inflexion point: real-time capability is now widespread, and the next phase will be defined by how well organisations embed it into their systems, processes and operating models.

The opportunity lies in moving beyond experimentation and embedding real-time payments into the core of the business.

Getting there requires a banking partner with the infrastructure, integration capabilities, and governance discipline to align real-time payments with how a business actually operates and sustain that alignment in production.

When that is achieved, payments keep pace with modern operations while preserving the certainty and control that complex organisations require. Speed was only the beginning. Certainty is now the real test.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.