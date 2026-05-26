PODCAST | The value of open-source tech in the age of AI

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Dion Harvey is GM for sub-Saharan Africa at software firm Red Hat.

The intersection of AI and open-source growth is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dion Harvey, GM for the sub-Saharan Africa region at software firm Red Hat.

A decade ago, meetings with C-level executives frequently revolved around defending the basic value proposition of open-source software. Today that debate is largely settled, says Harvey.

US-based Red Hat is the largest software company that provides open-source software products to enterprise customers.

According to Harvey, open source is no longer viewed as a fringe approach but as the very foundation of resilient, scalable hybrid cloud architecture. Harvey observes that the rise of AI has reignited the same arguments previously seen in traditional software regarding proprietary models versus open-source models.

He strongly believes open-source AI models will drastically accelerate time-to-value for businesses because of community development and clear usage rights.

Harvey believes that corporates in sub-Saharan Africa are currently moving out of a chaotic phase of mere “AI experimentation” and proof-of-concepts. Companies are shifting toward demanding tangible business benefits and returns on investment.

The discussion focuses on the evolution of software development, corporate IT infrastructure, and specifically the status and impact of open-source technology and AI in 2026.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

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