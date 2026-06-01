Tiger Brands confirms Beacon chocolate disposal amid portfolio reset

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tiger Brands will sell the Beacon brand and related equipment used for chocolate slabs, Easter eggs and assortments.

Food producer Tiger Brands has confirmed plans to dispose of parts of its Beacon chocolate business as it continues to reshape its portfolio and focus on core operations.

In results for the six months ended March, the group said it entered into an agreement in May to sell the Beacon brand and related equipment used for chocolate slabs, Easter eggs and assortments.

The move forms part of a broader strategy to streamline the business and prioritise stronger-performing segments.

Tiger Brands said it will retain selected Beacon-related products, including TV Bar, Nosh, Wonder Bar, Black Cat chocolate, Jelly Tots chocolate and the Jungle energy bar. These brands are considered part of its long-term growth strategy in snacks.

The company also confirmed property linked to the former chocolate and sweets operations is being sold separately, with the process expected to be completed by the end of the financial year.

“Beacon chocolate is therefore recognised as held for sale in the H1 26 financial statements,” it said.

Tiger Brands has completed the sale of its Randfontein operations and previously disposed of its stake in Chile-based food group Carozzi.

At the same time, it has decided to retain its King Foods division after an improved performance.

“Considering this, management has therefore decided to retain the King Foods division and reassess the strategic long-term growth opportunities while continuing to deliver on the turnaround strategy,” the company said.

The Beacon disposal is one of several transactions in progress. The sale of its Chococam business in Cameroon is also ongoing, pending regulatory approvals.

The portfolio changes come alongside a strong operational performance in the first half. Operating income rose 26.1% to R2.1bn, supported by improved margins and cost-saving initiatives. Revenue increased slightly to R17.9bn, with volume growth of 4.5% despite price deflation.

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose marginally, while overall earnings per share declined due to the impact of the previous year’s disposals, including Carozzi and Baby Wellbeing, the group said.

Tiger Brands declared an interim dividend of 430c per share, up from 415c in the previous year, in line with its dividend policy. The company also returned capital to shareholders through share buybacks as part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

“The group’s capital allocation framework, as previously communicated, has been successfully executed. Since FY24, excess capital of R9.2bn has been distributed to shareholders through special dividends and share buybacks,” it said.