Fairvest lifts outlook on B-share growth and strong operations

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Soshanguve Southview Centre is one of the malls owned by Fairvest.

Fairvest has raised its full-year earnings guidance after reporting a 12.3% increase in distribution per B share, driven by low vacancies and rental growth.

The Soshanguve Southview Centre reported an 8% increase in income from its existing properties and kept vacancies at a low 5.1%, reflecting steady demand from tenants, it said in its results for the six months to end-March.

“The operating environment has become more uncertain due to geopolitical tension, higher oil prices and renewed inflation risks, but Fairvest remains focused on building a retail-led portfolio through selective acquisitions and the disposal of noncore assets,” the group said.

Headline earnings rose across both share classes, with B shares seeing an increase of 14.4%. Net asset value improved for B shares by about 8%, while A shares recorded a slight drop.

The group declared an interim dividend of 71.82c per A share and 25.94c per B share, reflecting continued cash generation and a 100% payout ratio.

During the period, the group, through its subsidiary Onepath, invested a further R667.4m in township fibre infrastructure, taking total investment in the business to R1.2bn. The network generates rental income and forms part of the group’s efforts to diversify its earnings streams.

It received a total dividend of R37.8m from Onepath for the period, up from R3m in March last year.

“Digital inclusion in underserviced communities creates opportunities for education, employment, entrepreneurship and entertainment, and as these communities prosper, it strengthens Fairvest’s core retail market,” the company said.

Revenue rose 15.1% to R1.23bn, with a strong operational performance and contributions from recent acquisitions prompting management to raise its full-year outlook. Its loan-to-value remained at 26.6%.

The group expects distributable earnings per B share of 53.4c-54.4c for the 2026 financial year, representing growth of 11%-13% from 48.15c in the previous financial year.

In April, Fairvest raised R900m through a bookbuild after issuing 130.4-million B shares at R6.90 each, with the proceeds earmarked for the Muller Group acquisition, investment in Onepath and debt reduction ahead of asset transfers

It continued to expand its renewable energy push, with 54 solar plants fully operational, lifting installed capacity to 23.8MWp from 23.3MWp previously, it said.