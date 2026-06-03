WATCH: bringing the department of home affairs to the People’s Bank

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As South Africa continues to navigate questions of access, inclusion, and institutional trust, the latest season of Bank on it arrives at an important cultural moment.

More than a business series, Capitec’s insightful thought leadership video series positions itself as a reflection on the systems that shape everyday life, from banking halls and digital infrastructure to public services and identity itself.

In Episode 2, host Koshiek Karan sits down with Eugene Vivier, head: Card at Capitec, for a conversation that moves beyond finance and into the philosophy of service.

What emerges is not simply a discussion about systems and logistics, but a broader meditation on intentionality, on what it means to design institutions around human beings rather than forcing people to adapt to institutions.

At the centre of the episode is Capitec’s evolving partnership with the Department of Home Affairs and the rollout of Smart ID services within selected branches. Yet the real story lies in the tension behind innovation itself.

Vivier reflects on initially declining an early proposal because it disrupted the carefully considered ergonomic and operational flow of branch design.

It is a subtle but revealing moment. Transformation, the episode suggests, should not happen recklessly. Effective innovation requires confidence in one’s systems, patience in execution, and collaboration rooted in mutual understanding.

What makes the conversation compelling is its grounding in lived South African realities. Millions remain excluded from essential services because they do not possess secure identification documents.

The episode explores how accessibility to documentation is inseparable from dignity, affecting everything from healthcare and education to employment and banking security. In this context, technology becomes less about convenience and more about citizenship.

Thematically, Bank on it continues to position leadership not as spectacle, but as stewardship. The episode repeatedly returns to the idea of branches acting as enablers rather than replacements for public services.

There is an awareness that meaningful change often happens quietly, in branch layouts, engineering prototypes, rural accessibility planning, and the collective labour of teams moving in the same direction.

By the episode’s close, what lingers is not the scale of the rollout or the statistics themselves, but a deeper emotional current, the belief that systems, when designed with care, can genuinely change lives.

In a media landscape saturated with disruption narratives, Bank on it offers something more thoughtful, a story about people building structures that work, in a human way.

Watch the full episode to explore how Capitec is redefining leadership, trust, and growth in South Africa’s banking sector:

About ‘Bank on it’

Bank on it brings together senior Capitec leadership, leading voices across the financial ecosystem, and inspiring entrepreneurs in honest, insightful conversations.

Each episode delivers expert perspectives and practical, actionable insights to help viewers better understand and navigate today’s evolving financial landscape.

Many episodes also offer a closer look at Capitec’s inner workings and how its client-centric approach to innovation is making banking simpler, more accessible, and more affordable for all.

New episodes premiere on Business Day TV (DStv Channel 412). Episodes are also available on the dedicated Bank on it hub on the Business Day website, and on the Capitec website and YouTube channel.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.