PODCAST | Cybersecurity shifts over three decade

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The evolution of cyber attacks over decades is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tony Anscombe, chief security evangelist at ESET.

At the outset, the conversation reflects on how much the cyber landscape has shifted over the past two decades.

What used to be highly disruptive, “badge of honor” style viruses ― like Pac-Man running across a PC screen ― have evolved into highly sophisticated, profit-driven cybercrime.

Today, the main driver is monetisation through ransomware, digital fraud and targeted scams.

Furthermore, the threat landscape is increasingly influenced by geopolitical tensions, where nation-state actors and aligned groups utilise cyber warfare as an active weapon alongside physical conflict.

Anscombe also addresses the dual nature of AI in the present environment.

Companies such as ESET have actually been utilising elements of AI ― such as neural networks ― since the late 1990s to detect complex threats.

In a defensive capacity, AI is deeply integrated into security systems to analyse massive amounts of data alongside human intelligence, though accuracy is critical to avoid disruptive “false positives”.

While AI itself isn’t independently executing attacks, malicious actors are leveraging AI tools to drastically lower the barrier to entry.

Anscombe says scammers can now easily use AI to write sophisticated phishing emails, instantly launch deceptive websites, or even generate unique malicious scripts tailored to a specific target’s environment.

The discussion outlines how cybersecurity has evolved; the use of AI by both defenders and attackers; shifts in approach to cyber defence; and examples of major attacks.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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