Companies

WATCH | Canal+ joins the JSE

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

Business Business

Business Day TV

David Mignot, CEO of Canal+ Africa. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
David Mignot, CEO of Canal+ Africa. File photo. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Canal+ is now listed on the JSE, capping a six-year plan that culminated in its takeover of MultiChoice. The group says the listing reflects its confidence in Africa’s growth prospects and creative industries.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza about what the move means for investors, Canal+’s African ambitions and the broader media landscape.

Business Day

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