WATCH | Canal+ joins the JSE

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Canal+ is now listed on the JSE, capping a six-year plan that culminated in its takeover of MultiChoice. The group says the listing reflects its confidence in Africa’s growth prospects and creative industries.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza about what the move means for investors, Canal+’s African ambitions and the broader media landscape.

Business Day