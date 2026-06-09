Pepkor chair Wendy Luhabe resigns

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Pepkor has announced that board chair Wendy Luhabe will step down at the end of June, bringing to a close more than five years as a director of the retail group and more than five years in its leadership structures.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Pepkor said Luhabe had advised that she would resign with effect from June 30 2026 as she is “scaling down her board commitments”.

Luhabe joined the Pepkor board in January 2019 and was appointed chair in December 2020. She also serves as chair of the nominations committee and will step down from that role when she leaves the board.

“The board thanks Wendy for her service and leadership during her tenure as chair of the board,” Pepkor said.

The retailer said a process is under way to appoint a new chairperson.

Until a permanent appointment is made, lead independent director Ian Kirk will serve as acting chair of the board and acting chair of the nominations committee, it said. Kirk joined the Pepkor board as an independent non-executive director in June 2021.

Luhabe is one of South Africa’s most prominent business leaders and corporate governance figures, with more than three decades of boardroom experience across listed companies, development finance institutions and multinational corporations.

She is the founder of Women Investment Portfolio Holdings, established in 1993 to expand investment participation among South African women.

Over her career, she has served as a non-executive director or chair at several major companies and organisations, including Vodacom, the Industrial Development Corporation, Tiger Brands, Telkom and Libstar. She also serves on the board of Richemont, as a representative of the company’s A shareholders.

Beyond the corporate sector, she has also been chancellor of the University of Johannesburg.