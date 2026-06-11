Bell Equipment heir steps down as CEO two years after failed buyout

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Ashley Bell has resigned from his role as CEO of the company that bears his family’s name, two years after minority shareholders rebuffed his R5bn bid to take the group private.

JSE-listed Bell Equipment, a stalwart in South Africa’s manufacturing industry, said on Thursday that Bell will be replaced by Izak Jacobus Marthinus van Niekerk.

Ashley, the grandson of company founder Irvine, will focus on his private business interests, the company said in a statement.

“Ashley has done a fantastic job leading the executive management team through a challenging period, during which markets have been in decline, and uncertainty has been a major theme globally,” company chair Gary Bell said in a regulatory filing.

“Despite the headwinds impacting our industry and business over the last two-and-a-half years, considerable progress has been achieved in the ongoing implementation of our strategies, including the broadening of our product range, inventory optimisation, consolidation and cash preservation initiatives, as can be seen through the improvement to our balance sheet.”

Ashley, who took up the CEO role in 2024, will assume a non-executive role after his exit from the CEO office. The non-executive role is familiar for Ashley, who was appointed to the board in 2015 before his elevation to the CEO role in 2024.

The Richards Bay-based multinational heavy machinery manufacturer offers dump trucks, haulage tractors, tractor loader backhoes, front-end loaders, and sugarcane- and timber-loading equipment through its nine marketing and support operations based outside South Africa, with more than 150 offshore distribution outlets and dealerships.

Family affair

After 40 years of operation and expansion by group founder Irvine Bell, Bell Equipment made its JSE debut in 1995. Irvine’s son Gary was at the helm for 34 years before retiring in May 2018.

Soon after Ashley’s appointment to the CEO role, the family launched a bid to buy out minority shareholders and take the group private. The offer came via the family’s investment outfit, IA Bell, which counts Gary William Bell, Peter Charles Bell, the estate of the late Paul Allan Bell, Michael Allan Campbell, the estate of the late David Ian Campbell, and Cecil Tree Africa Trust as owners.

IA Bell owns about 70% of the company. It made a similar bid in 2021, with the family desperate to take the manufacturer and distributor of heavy industrial equipment private and assume full control of the entity. The bid was rejected.

IA Bell has repeatedly said the company should be restructured to better position itself in the global arena and enhance its agility and flexibility in decision-making, which is not suited to the listed environment.

Bell has over the years tried to make headway in an industry dominated by bigger rivals Caterpillar and Komatsu.