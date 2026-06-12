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PODCAST | The One Telkom strategy unpacked

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Telkom group CEO Serame Taukobong

Mudiwa Gavaza

Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology Correspondent

Telkom SA SOC Group CEO Serame Taukobong.
Telkom group CEO Serame Taukobong. (Freddy Mavunda/Business Day)

Telkom’s business performance across mobile, infrastructure and IT services is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Telkom group CEO Serame Taukobong at the JSE after the announcement of the group’s full-year earnings to end-March 2026.

The conversation focuses on Telkom’s financial results, operational performance and long-term digital strategy across its core business units.

Taukobong discusses how Telkom has transitioned from treating its business units as isolated entities into a unified platform.

He explains the data revenue growth seen across the group relies on a resilient ecosystem where infrastructure acts as a protective “moat” for the business.

The Telkom boss outlines the performance of each business unit: mobile, fibre unit Openserve and IT player BCX.

Openserve, the group’s infrastructure unit, recorded 2.2% revenue growth, marking three consecutive quarters of positive growth.

This indicates Telkom has successfully crossed the inflection point where data growth is outrunning the decline of legacy copper networks, Taukobong says.

He firmly rejects the idea of exiting or spinning off BCX, calling it the primary enabler of Telkom’s future digital ambitions.

Taukobong also outlines growth in the group’s mobile business and strategy around debt.

Through the discussion, Taukobong highlights Telkom’s strategy, how the group’s three businesses work together, current financial performance and debt allocation decisions.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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