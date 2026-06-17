ANALYSIS | SA newsrooms ill-equipped to deal effectively with AI

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The Press Council does not have a separate, standalone AI policy. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The wide adoption of AI writing tools has media practitioners fighting against a slew of artificially generated content, with many newsrooms still offering no formal training or policies about the technology.

Organisations worldwide are feeling the pressure to capitalise on the tech by employing AI-backed services or software platforms to either improve their output and operations or create products.

With the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022, those professions and industries ― such as the media ― that have written, audio and visual content as a key output have especially felt the pressure to use the technology. The danger of not using AI, apparently, is that those who use it have a chance to take up market share, leaving those with workflows from just four years ago far behind.

A bigger danger is the growing proliferation of AI-generated content now flooding online and professional spaces, referred to as “AI slop”: low-quality, mass-produced digital content.

Further, Cloudflare, the web infrastructure company that interfaces with a fifth of all websites worldwide, recently said almost 58% of all web requests come from automated bots.

Nationally, the South African government’s withdrawal of its recently gazetted national AI policy highlights the need for robust oversight of AI use.

This proves that even at the highest levels of policymaking, humans don’t always “spot the slop”, said Judith Middleton, CEO of local public relations firm DUO Marketing + Communications.

According to a new report by the Centre for Information Integrity in Africa at Stellenbosch University, media practitioners themselves have expressed concerns about trust.

The study shows that journalists are using AI tools for research, summarisation, transcription, translation and drafting headlines and social media content.

“These technologies are valued for saving time and improving workflow efficiency. However, adoption remains largely informal and uneven, driven more by individual initiative than by institutional strategy,” said researchers Karen Allen, Herman Wasserman and Nande Mbekela.

In short, South Africa has “an energetic news media workforce that understands the importance of embracing new technology but which also feels ill-equipped to use the technology responsibly, largely due to a lack of systematic training”.

With such a squeeze on skills in the newsroom, Middleton said PR firms ― which tend to be an interface between journalists and various organisations ― have a responsibility to provide accurate, trusted information.

Line in the sand

Her company has drawn a line in the sand by telling its clients not to expect it “to feed AI-generated slop to the media”.

“Journalists trust that we are offering them genuine thought leadership, not aggregated beige content at best or plagiarised ideas at worst,” she said.

“The brands we represent need journalists to trust that we are offering them genuine thought leadership, not aggregated beige content at best, or plagiarised ideas at worst.”

While a noble pursuit, such value may be at odds with client interests, especially amid crisis or negative publicity.

The Press Council of South Africa says media organisations across the continent face a twin challenge.

“This is providing journalistic coverage of developments in AI governance with appropriate scrutiny while navigating AI’s direct impact on journalism itself.”

In the absence of a national AI policy, media houses such as Arena Holdings ― owner of Business Day, Sunday Times and Sowetan ― rely on guidelines from the Press Council.

The Press Council does not have a separate, standalone AI policy; instead, it enforces the existing Press Code to ensure ethical AI usage. Publications are held strictly accountable, and all AI-generated content requires human oversight, rigorous fact-checking and audience transparency.

In addition to this local context, Media24 has developed its policy in line with that of its parent, Naspers. As a group operating across multiple jurisdictions, such as Europe, Naspers’ Group Policy on Responsible AI must comply with the EU Artificial Intelligence Act.

The Stellenbosch report reveals that most newsrooms have no formal AI policies and limited or no training.

“This results in many journalists having to navigate AI on their own. That brings a level of risk, including inconsistent and poor use, which may result in reduced trust by consumers of legacy news journalism,” the report says.