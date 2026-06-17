PODCAST | Old Mutual HR chief on the hybrid human-AI workforce

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Celiwe Ross. Group chief human capital and corporate affairs officer at Old Mutual

Old Mutual investment in one of South Africa’s largest technology events is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Celiwe Ross, group chief human capital and corporate affairs officer at Old Mutual.

The discussion takes place at the launch of the Singularity South Africa Summit 2026.

Ross details Old Mutual’s participation as the main sponsor for Singularity in South Africa.

She says such partnership and participation give the 181-year-old institution an ability to stay at the forefront of technology development.

Old Mutual is deliberately focusing on technology and machine learning to amplify access, replication and quality of service across several key business lines

These include underwriting and premium calculations, claims processing as well as risk assessment and pricing.

As a human resources expert, Ross anticipates a future workplace driven by a blend of human talent and AI capability.

The discussion highlights the Old Mutual’s transition timeline for AI adoption, the structural framework for the hybrid human-AI workforce and details about Old Mutual’s various technology initiatives.

Singularity’s local summit, set to take place in October, will explore the future of AI, robotics, exponential technologies and Africa’s next chapter of innovation.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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