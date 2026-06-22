Flanagan & Gerard pushes ahead with R650m Cape Town development

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Property developer Flanagan & Gerard has begun construction of its R650m GrandWest Mall development in Cape Town, betting on continued population growth and consumer spending in the Western Cape as retailers commit to one of the province’s largest new shopping centre projects.

The shopping centre is being developed in partnership with GrandWest, a subsidiary of Sun International, and is positioned as a convenience-led retail destination anchored by two major supermarkets.

The development comes as convenience retail centres continue to outperform many discretionary shopping formats, supported by grocery, pharmacy and value-focused retailers that generate consistent footfall.

The mall is scheduled to open in June 2027 and enters the construction phase with strong leasing momentum, having already secured more than 70% of its gross lettable area, while a further 20% is under offer.

The development is held through a joint venture in which Flanagan & Gerard owns 90% and GrandWest holds the remaining 10%. Anchor tenants include a 3,000m² Checkers FreshX and a 2,500m² SuperSpar, alongside Dis-Chem, Clicks and retailers Mr Price, Truworths and Pepkor.

Flanagan & Gerard MD Paul Gerard said the project’s strong leasing performance reflected retailer confidence in both the location and the broader Cape Town market.

“We have worked towards this milestone with great commitment and care, and the quality of the team assembled — from our joint venture partner and contractor to our architect and tenants — gives us confidence that GrandWest Mall will deliver a retail destination the Western Cape community can be proud of,” Gerard said.

Sun International said that the project forms part of a broader strategy to expand the appeal of the GrandWest precinct beyond gaming and entertainment.

Flanagan & Gerard said it will source much of the project’s construction work and materials from Western Cape-based contractors and suppliers, channeling a portion of the R650m investment into local businesses and jobs.

The development adds to a string of transactions by Flanagan & Gerard this year, including the acquisition of full ownership of Morningside Shopping Centre and the expansion of Boardwalk Mall, as the group doubles down on dominant neighbourhood and convenience retail centres.