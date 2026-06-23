Pick n Pay expands range as retailers fight for share of value fashion

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Pick n Pay has expanded its range of sports supporters’ wear, thanks to the popularity of the Springboks.

Pick n Pay Clothing is expanding its range as competition increases in the value fashion market, with the retailer saying changing consumer behaviour is driving demand for broader lifestyle categories.

The value category has become a battleground for retailers, with Pick n Pay Clothing competing alongside players such as Ackermans, PEP and Mr Price for a share of the consumer clothing budget.

The timing of the expansion comes as sports supporters’ wear gains wider popularity thanks to the rugby Nations Championship and the Fifa World Cup increasing demand for fan-related apparel.

Pick n Pay’s latest official range of Springbok apparel reflects this, moving beyond traditional supporter T-shirts into matching family sets, sleepwear, baby clothing, accessories and seasonal items.

The locally produced range has more than doubled over the past four years, and Pick n Pay Clothing says customers are increasingly looking for clothing that fits into everyday life rather than items linked only to specific occasions.

“The supporter wear range was a natural extension of that behaviour. As rugby has become an increasingly shared family experience, customers want more than a single Springbok T-shirt,” said Pick n Pay Clothing managing executive Hazel Pillay.

“They are looking for babywear, children’s clothing, sleepwear, fleece, jackets and accessories that enable everyone to be part of the occasion. Expanding the range was simply about responding to how our customers already shop and creating affordable ways for families to celebrate together.”

The division has introduced fashion-led changes to its fan gear, including oversized dropped-shoulder T-shirts and updated long- and short-sleeve golfer styles.

The range also has new categories such as jackets, while demand for fleece has increased sixfold compared with the previous season, Pillay said.

Kids’ clothing

Children’s clothing is driving much of the growth, accounting for about two-thirds of Pick n Pay Clothing’s sales of supporters’ wear. The price of entry-level gear, such as T-shirts for youngsters, starts at R49.99, and Pick n Pay Clothing says volumes of these products have tripled in two years.

“There is certainly more competition, but our focus has always remained on providing an affordable, accessible range for the whole family,” said Pillay.

“We’ve evolved the collection in response to what our customers are looking for, expanding into new categories and embracing fashion trends while staying true to our value proposition.”

Pick n Pay said its approach is focused on offering various products, with children’s fan gear ranging from R49 to R249 and adult products priced from R89 to R399.

The growth of lifestyle-focused merchandise reflects a wider change in how consumers approach licensed products, with sports and entertainment collaborations increasingly becoming part of fashion retail.

One of the new additions to this year’s range is a limited-edition collaboration between the Springboks and Hello Kitty, launching in August. The collection will include T-shirts, hoodies, pyjama sets and babywear.

“Globally, we’ve seen sports brands collaborate with entertainment, fashion and lifestyle brands to reach new audiences. Consumers increasingly view licensed merchandise as a form of self-expression rather than purely fan apparel,” said Pillay.

“We believe this broader lifestyle approach will continue, not only in rugby but across licensed and branded fashion categories where there’s a strong emotional connection with customers.

The retailer said most of the gear is produced locally, providing jobs and business, and enabling it to respond faster to trends and demand.

Local suppliers, however, continue to face pressures including rising input costs and energy challenges.

Pick n Pay Clothing said it expects affordability, value and flexibility to remain central as customers continue to change how they shop.