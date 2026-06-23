Companies

PODCAST | Lulaway’s push to create jobs for the youth in a stagnant economy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Lulaway Holdings: Chevi Samuels, Stephan Swart and Andile Mkhosana

Lulaway chair Andile Mkhosana, left, chief marketing officer Chevi Samuels and LulaRides CEO Stephan Swart. (Picture: SUPPLIED)

The challenge of creating jobs in an environment of stagnant economic growth is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Lulaway Holdings: Chevi Samuels, chief marketing officer; Stephan Swart, CEO of LulaRides; and Andile Mkhosana, Lulaway’s chair.

Samuels explains that Lulaway is a youth employment project management company that specialises in connecting unemployed youth with work training, internships, learnerships, and job opportunities.

Founded in 2008, the company has distributed more than R350m in stipend funding to previously unemployed youth and has placed more than 125,000 students, graduates and work seekers “into work opportunities nationwide”.

Swart details the group’s contribution to the local gig economy through the so-called last-mile delivery.

He highlights some of the realities of working in this segment, the opportunity available and LulaRides’s strategy.

Mkhosana looks at the big picture, outlining Lulaway’s approach to dealing with youth unemployment in South Africa. He explains how the local ecosystem has developed over time and the progress made.

Lulaway, the implementation partner for programmes such as the private sector-led Youth Employment Service (YES), has built its capability around comprehensive execution of internship compliance, tracking attendance, and processing stipend payrolls.

Its database has more than 1.3-million registered job seekers.

The team spends time discussing Lulaway’s model for finding employment, the concept of decent work, the group’s strategy regarding business process outsourcing and last-mile delivery.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production

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