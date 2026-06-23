Simba bets on product evolution to defend market leadership

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Snack producer Simba says it has upgraded its product as the market category becomes increasingly competitive, with the brand looking to maintain its position in South Africa’s potato chip market.

The company recently introduced its thicker-cut deeper-ridged potato chip, designed to improve seasoning retention and deliver a crunchier texture. The move comes as snack manufacturers compete for consumers amid changing tastes, affordability pressures and a growing range of choices.

Simba senior brand manager Raylene Barlow said the change was driven by the need to respond to evolving consumer expectations while maintaining the brand’s identity.

“Consumers’ tastes evolve, and we wanted to elevate this experience while staying true to what people already know and love about Simba,” she said.

The South African savoury snacks market is estimated to reach $2.04bn in 2026, growing from $1.9bn in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence. The market is projected to reach $2.88bn by 2031, driven by demand for convenient snacking, bold flavours and new product formats, Mordor said.

Potato chips remain the largest segment, accounting for 33.74% of the savoury snacks market in 2025, according to the report.

The category is also seeing increased competition from private labels, local brands and international players, putting pressure on established brands to differentiate themselves.

Barlow said Simba’s focus is on protecting its market position in a crowded category.

“The snack market is very competitive, from private labels to local brands to international brands. That is why, as market leader, we cannot just stay the same. We have to evolve so we can maintain that market leader position,” she said.

The thicker-cut launch includes updated packaging designed to improve shelf visibility and protect the product’s freshness. Simba said the upgrade is an evolution of the existing product rather than a complete change.

The company said consumer research played a role in the decision, including feedback around chip breakage and the overall eating experience.

The broader snack market is also being shaped by changing shopping habits, with consumers looking for convenient formats that fit busy lifestyles. The Mordor report highlighted growth in on-the-go snacking, online grocery shopping and demand for products that offer strong flavour profiles.

Affordability remains a factor for consumers. Rising input costs, including potato and maize price volatility, have created challenges for manufacturers, while households continue to manage spending pressure.

Barlow said Simba has focused on keeping the product accessible through various options.

“We understand the economic challenges consumers are facing. And that is why we have our different pack sizes so that we are able to be available to all of our consumers,” she said.

While the category continues to grow, manufacturers are also responding to health trends, with increased demand for baked and alternative snack options. The Mordor report shows growth in healthier snack formats as consumers become more aware of nutrition and ingredient choices.

“Heightened awareness of obesity and micronutrient gaps leads some urban consumers to skip snacks in favour of protein shakes, oat cups, or fortified bars. Average food-basket costs climbed to $291 (about R4,475) per household in May 2025, focusing budgets on essentials. Regulators accentuate this pivot by requiring larger nutrient panels that highlight sodium counts in chips,” the report said.

“Category incumbents counter with “mini-meal” positioning, adding legumes and seeds to raise protein while keeping snack sensorial cues. Retailers create adjacent shelf sets that blur traditional categories, prompting co-merchandising of savoury bites with functional drinks.”

Simba said future growth opportunities will come from understanding consumer needs and continuing to innovate across the category.

“We do constantly look at ways of category expansion and how Simba can evolve. It is something that we constantly look at and is part of our strategic thinking on how we can expand in the future,” Barlow said.

The brand’s thicker cut chips are now being rolled out to consumers, with Simba aiming to strengthen its position in a market where competition, changing preferences and affordability pressures continue to shape the industry.