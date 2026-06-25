Delta says route shortage a ‘significant constraint’ on adding flights to SA

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US carrier Delta Airlines says South Africa remains a strategically important market in its global network, as travel demand between the two countries continues to rise.

Speaking at a media and stakeholder roundtable in Joburg this week to mark 20 years in South Africa, Delta executives highlighted growing tourism, business and corporate travel demand between South Africa and the US and signalled plans to increase flight capacity over time.

The carrier operates daily flights between Joburg and Atlanta and three weekly services from Cape Town on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Delta said all permitted flights between South Africa and the US are already in use.

In aviation, scheduled flights between countries are governed by bilateral air services agreements. Any increase in services would require regulatory approval from the two governments.

“The fact that there are no additional available routes right now between the countries is a significant constraint. All of them are being used,” said MD of government affairs David Werner. “It suggests it’s time for us to revisit the topic of route frequencies to meet the needs of a market that has grown materially in the past two decades.”

While the airline stopped short of announcing additional flights or new routes, executives indicated that future expansion would depend on discussions around increasing the number of permitted flights between the two countries.

The fact that there are no additional available routes right now between the countries is a significant constraint. All of them are being used. It suggests it’s time for us to revisit the topic of route frequencies to meet the needs of a market that has grown materially in the past two decades.,” — David Werner, MD of government affairs

According to figures cited by Delta, arrivals from the US to South Africa exceeded 430,000 in 2024, up 5.2% from the previous year, following growth of 37.4% in 2023 as direct connectivity between the two countries improved.

The airline also used the occasion to reaffirm its long-term commitment to South Africa despite global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tension.

MD for Africa and Europe Matt Long described South Africa as one of the most important markets in its international network and a key anchor in its African operations. He pointed to the country’s economic weight on the continent and its role as a major source of premium and corporate travel demand.

“This market has become one of the most important and meaningful parts of our international network,” he said, adding that Delta is “deeply committed to South Africa for the long term”.

Werner echoed those sentiments, saying the airline’s experience in the country had reinforced its confidence in the market’s long-term potential.

“Our experience here has only strengthened our interest in the market and our enthusiasm for South Africa’s long-term growth and success,” he said. “We see even more opportunity and growth within the market.

“We understand that expanding services requires engagement with both governments,” Werner said. “We welcome that dialogue.”

According to the airline, South Africa remains its largest corporate travel market in Africa, with strong demand from multinational companies, small and medium-sized businesses, conference organisers and high-end leisure travellers.

Managing director for international sales Rob LeBel said the “meetings business has exploded” since the pandemic, pointing to growing demand for conferences, conventions and corporate events between the two markets.

The carrier also highlighted continued growth in premium leisure travel, including safari, wine and heritage tourism, as well as “visiting friends and relatives” traffic, a segment it said remains a consistent source of demand in both directions.

Delta operates Airbus A350-900 and A330-900neo wide-body aircraft on its South Africa route, a long-haul service that relies on strong passenger volumes and premium demand to remain commercially viable.

The airline operates in six cities across five African countries.

“You can’t say you want to be a global airline and not fly to Africa … or not fly to South Africa, which is the continent’s largest economy,” said LeBel.