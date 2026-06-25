Big shake-up at Woolworths as Sam Ngumeni resets the team

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Retailer Woolworths says it has a new organisational structure, with changes aimed at improving accountability, simplifying operations and enabling faster decision-making under former food division champion and now group CEO Sam Ngumeni.

Woolworths said the changes follow Ngumeni’s assessment that the group’s operating model “had not kept pace with its ambitions”. The revised structure is designed to place accountability closer to where execution takes place.

“The new organisational design brings accountability closer to where value is created and equips the group with the right people in the right roles,” Ngumeni said.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Woolworths said the series of leadership and structural changes will be implemented from July 1, including appointing new heads for its two main trading divisions, creating a chief operating officer role and consolidating digital and technology functions.

Chan Pillay, commercial director for food, has been named CEO of Woolworths Food while Manie Maritz, CEO of Woolworths Ventures, will take over the Fashion, Beauty and Home (FBH) division.

The changes follow the departure of chief customer officer Spencer Sonn and FBH CEO Nuholt Huisamen.

The retailer will bring together its supply chain, logistics, retail operations, stores, real estate development and rest of Africa business under a new operations division led by Bradley Nitsckie, who has been promoted from chief supply chain officer to COO.

Woolworths said it is also combining its online, IT, data and analytics, AI and cybersecurity capabilities into a single digital and technology division, to be headed by Christie Koorts as chief digital and technology officer.

In addition, the group has created a chief marketing officer (CMO) role, expanding the function to include sustainability and loyalty, with Simphiwe Pato appointed interim CMO. The Ventures portfolio will be integrated into the core business, with WEdit moving into FBH and WCellar into Food, while Absolute Pets will continue to report to its board. Food Services, including WCafé and Now Now, will shift to the Strategy portfolio, of which Chris Brikkels has been appointed director of strategy at Woolworths Holdings.

Ngumeni said the changes are intended to strengthen the group’s ability to deliver on its objectives.

“I have full confidence in my executive leadership team and will rely on each of them to fulfil our ambition and move us forward as an organisation,” he said.

The retailer’s other leadership structures remain unchanged, with Zaid Manjra continuing as CFO; Melanie Naidu as group people director; Chantel Reddiar as group company secretary and director of governance, risk, legal, compliance, corporate affairs and communications; and Steven Cook continuing as CEO of Country Road Group.