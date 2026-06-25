PODCAST | Naked’s ChatGPT strategy unpacked

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Alex Thomson, co-founder of Naked Insurance, talks about the company’s innovative ChatGPT-powered car insurance quoting app. Picture:

Naked Insurance’s AI strategy is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Alex Thomson, co-founder of Naked Insurance.

The South African-based insurance technology (insurtech) platform, which uses AI to offer cover for cars, homes and other valuables, has become the first company globally to develop and deploy an app that can provide a final, binding car insurance quote through ChatGPT.

According to Thomson, the integration connects directly to the same live underwriting and rating technology that powers quoting and buying on its website and app.

In recent years the rise in AI adoption has changed how consumers find and interact with platforms, even challenging Google’s dominance as an online search engine.

Internet players including Booking.com, Canva, Airtable and Spotify have built native apps in ChatGPT to take advantage of time spent on the AI service.

In Thomson’s view, the OpenAI integration serves as a testing ground for possible new ways in which consumers find and interact with Naked’s platform.

Through the discussion, the tech founder highlights Naked’s AI strategy, differentiation in the market and plans for the company’s recently raised funds.

He also took time to explain how this latest move links with the company’s recent funding raise.

The company raised $38m in a Series B extension funding round in early 2025, its largest to date.

Producer: Bulelani Nonyukela

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

Business Day