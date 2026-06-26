Mr DIY nails its SA rollout, turning the screws on competition

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Less than a year after opening, Mr DIY has worked to manage costs from the beginning of its rollout. Picture: UNSPLASH/SAM CLARKE

Malaysian home improvement retailer Mr DIY is accelerating its store rollout as it looks to establish its presence in the South African competitive value market.

Less than a year after opening its first store in Menlyn, the retailer is approaching its 10th store and plans to have 14 by the end of the year. The expansion comes as consumers continue to face pressure on household budgets, increasing demand for affordable everyday products.

The retailer entered the South African market in June last year with a focus on offering products across categories including homeware, stationery and DIY.

Mr DIY’s South Africa business development head Jamie Williams has told Business Day that customers who have visited its existing stores have responded positively to the brand’s presence in the market; however, it expects to gain a clearer understanding of product demand as its national footprint grows.

The company’s expansion has required it to build local operations, including offices, warehouse and store teams. So far, Mr DIY says it has created more than 150 employment opportunities since its launch, with about 70% of employees aged 35 and younger.

The retailer says it plans to continue growing its workforce alongside its store network, with headcount expected to increase as stores, support teams and logistics operations expand.

The company’s rapid rollout has meant it has had to convince property owners of its position in the market. According to Williams, one of its biggest early challenges was educating landlords about the brand, its strategy and how it fits into shopping centres and high streets.

“We understand we are not a household name … yet, but we have already formed positive relationships with some great landlords who understood our strategy and brand and gave us a chance. We now are coming up to 10 stores with many more in the pipeline, and are busy building more positive relationships now that the industry can see what we are doing and our positive intent,” he said.

As the retailer expands, it enters a market where established players already compete for price-sensitive consumers across household, hardware and general merchandise categories.

Room for competition

Mr DIY says it sees room for another value-focused retailer in South Africa and does not view itself as directly competing with existing players. The company believes consumers are looking for more options as economic conditions remain challenging.

The retailer has also highlighted the importance of using local retail experience to support its entry into the market, with its South African team made up of people with backgrounds in established local retailers.

Rising operating costs remain a challenge for retailers across the sector, but Mr DIY has worked to manage costs from the beginning of its rollout. The company has focused on implementing cost-saving measures and technology in store builds, using lessons from other markets in which it operates, Williams said.

As the company moves into its second year, its focus is on expanding into strategic locations, refining its product offering and responding to customer demand.

Williams says its future growth will depend on successful store openings, stronger partnerships and the ability to scale its operations while maintaining its value proposition for consumers.