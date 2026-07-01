PODCAST | Core Group expands Microsoft Surface reseller programme

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Core Group is the primary distributor of several premium consumer technology brands across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Apple, Nintendo and Microsoft.

Press explains that Core Group’s Microsoft Surface reseller programme is designed to help small and mid-sized resellers grow “by giving them access to Microsoft Surface for Business devices”.

He notes that the hardware ecosystem operates largely on a legacy supply chain model consisting of appointed distributors who service various downstream channel partners and resellers.

Unlike some manufacturers that sell directly to large enterprises, the Microsoft Surface business in the region relies completely on the reseller network, which spans into the thousands across software and hardware channels.

Becoming a reseller does not strictly require huge certification chains, Press says. Instead, Microsoft looks for basic technological capability, business compliance, and an established target market.

The discussion focuses primarily on Microsoft’s hardware distribution model, its reseller ecosystem, and how emerging technologies such as AI are shaping the personal computer market.

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