WATCH: The business of keeping communities clean

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Entrepreneurship is often framed as a pursuit of growth, profit and innovation. Yet some of South Africa’s most enduring businesses are built on something more fundamental: solving everyday problems within the communities they serve.

This is one of the central themes explored in the latest episode of Bank on it, the thought leadership video series presented by Capitec and hosted by Koshiek Karan.

In episode 3 (watch it above), Karan and Eunice Buyelwa Bomela, director of Mhonko’s Waste Removal, reflect on the intersection between entrepreneurship, service delivery and the partnerships that enable businesses to grow sustainably over time.

Eunice Buyelwa Bomela, director of Mhonko’s Waste Removal, and ‘Bank on it’ host Koshiek Karan. (Capitec)

While Bomela’s experience is rooted in the waste management sector, the lessons drawn from her journey extend far beyond it.

The discussion is grounded in South Africa’s democratic transition, a period that opened pathways for greater economic participation among historically disadvantaged communities.

For many entrepreneurs, these shifts represented more than access to work. They created entry points into ownership, skills development and long-term inclusion in the economy.

A key theme is that service delivery cannot rest on government alone.

Clean, safe and functional communities depend on collaboration between municipalities, businesses and residents. When these relationships function effectively, they support dignity, public health and local economic activity, positioning business as both an economic driver and a contributor to social well-being.

However, turning opportunity into a sustainable enterprise requires far more than access to markets.

Bomela’s experience highlights the importance of preparation, discipline and continuous learning. Entrepreneurship is built through mastering the full machinery of a business, from operations and financial management to planning, systems and customer relationships.

One of the most enduring ideas from the conversation is her framing of business itself.

“A business is like a baby,” she notes, capturing the level of care, patience and consistency required. Growth is not automatic; it demands sustained attention long after early success has been achieved.

The episode also explores the role of financial support in business growth. For many entrepreneurs, banking relationships begin as transactional.

Over time, the most effective relationships evolve into partnerships that provide guidance, responsiveness and solutions aligned with a business’s growth journey.

Bomela reflects on the value of financial partners who understand operational realities and support decision-making across payroll, systems and expansion planning.

This speaks to the broader role financial institutions such as Capitec can play in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Beyond providing banking services, they can strengthen business foundations through accessible tools, practical support and a consistent emphasis on financial discipline.

Discipline emerges as a defining theme.

Bomela argues that entrepreneurs should first build strong, functioning businesses before seeking finance. Funding is most effective when built on a track record of consistency, accountability and operational control.

In this sense, entrepreneurship is less about presentation and more about performance — what a business can demonstrate in practice.

The conversation also underscores the importance of expanding participation for entrepreneurs, particularly those operating in sectors traditionally dominated by men.

Bomela’s journey reinforces that opportunity should not be limited by stereotype, and that broader inclusion strengthens both enterprise and the wider economy.

Ultimately, the episode points to a simple but powerful conclusion: sustainable businesses are built slowly, deliberately and in partnership with the ecosystems around them.

About ‘Bank on it’

Bank on it brings together senior Capitec leadership, leading voices across the financial ecosystem, and inspiring entrepreneurs in honest, insightful conversations.

Each episode delivers expert perspectives and practical, actionable insights to help viewers better understand and navigate today’s evolving financial landscape.

Many episodes also offer a closer look at Capitec’s inner workings and how its client-centric approach to innovation is making banking simpler, more accessible, and more affordable for all.

New episodes premiere on Business Day TV (DStv Channel 412). Episodes are also available on the dedicated Bank on it hub on the Business Day website, as well as on the Capitec website and YouTube channel.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.