R15bn estate reinforces KZN South Coast as property growth frontier

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The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast is cementing its position as one of South Africa’s emerging property growth frontiers, with a residential estate in the R15bn Renishaw Coastal Precinct underscoring rising demand from homebuyers and investors attracted by the region’s lifestyle appeal.

Restilridge Farm Estate is the latest residential development to be rolled out within the precinct, reflecting confidence in the region’s long-term growth prospects as semigration trends and demand for lifestyle-orientated housing continue to support investment along the province’s South Coast.

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“We want to create something that respects the history of the farm, strengthens the surrounding area and adds lasting value. To us, our measure of success will be whether future generations will look back at Restilridge Farm Estate and see it as an enhancement to this landscape, rather than something that detracted from it,” said Renishaw Property Developments MD Barto van der Merwe.

The land forms part of the legacy of Crookes Brothers, which pioneered sugar-cane farming in Renishaw and Scottburgh and has farmed in the region for generations, anchoring what was once a largely agricultural economy in the area.

Palm Golding noted earlier this year that the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast remains one of the country’s more affordable coastal markets, continuing to attract homebuyers on the basis of relative value and established lifestyle infrastructure.

The entire precinct, spanning 1,300ha, has recorded strong uptake, with six phases at Renishaw Hills sold out, highlighting sustained demand for secure lifestyle estates in the region.

Property values for early investors had increased by about 60% in May this year, with that growth trend continuing as the estate’s lifestyle offering and value proposition were progressively realised.

Van der Merwe said demand is centred on residential estates that combine lifestyle appeal with long-term investment value, while shifting buyer demographics are becoming more evident in the South Coast property market.

“We continue to see strong interest from Gauteng buyers looking to retire at the coast, but what’s particularly interesting is the growing interest from the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

“Many buyers appear to be seeking a similar premium coastal lifestyle, but at a slower pace, with less density than some of the busier coastal nodes,” he said.