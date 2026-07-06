Changan targets Namibia and Zambia from SA hub but holds back on localisation

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Chinese carmaker Changan says SA will serve as its 'core Southern Africa hub'. Picture:

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Chinese carmaker Changan plans to use South Africa as its regional base for expansion into Southern Africa, identifying Namibia and Zambia as its next target markets, while stopping short of committing to local manufacturing or assembly in the Rainbow Nation.

The company said South Africa will serve as its “core Southern Africa hub” based on the country’s established motor industry, mature consumer market, and ability to support expansion into neighbouring right-hand-drive markets.

“We will leverage its logistics, channel and brand advantages to enter nearby right-hand-drive markets, prioritising Namibia and Zambia with similar market conditions, to build a regional integrated operation system and lift regional market share,” it said.

Despite outlining regional ambitions, Changan said it has no direct equity investment in South Africa, with its local operations managed by authorised distributor Jameel.

The company said any plans for completely knocked down (CKD) assembly or parts localisation will depend on government policy and market demand.

“We closely track South Africa’s auto policies and standards. Local CKD assembly and parts localisation plans will be adjusted and rolled out according to policy and market demand to deepen ties with the local auto industrial chain.”

Changan said it has invested hundreds of millions in research and development to adapt its vehicles to South African road conditions, driving habits and consumer needs, but future industrial investment will be determined by business performance, policy developments and long-term market potential.

Changan entered the South African market in 2025, opening its flagship dealership under Jameel Motors in Pretoria. The company plans to have opened about 40 dealerships by year-end.

Changan has described South Africa as a market with long-term growth potential despite challenges. The company said stable politics, a mature consumer market and a well-developed motor industry make the country an attractive base for local operators and regional expansion.

It identified an incomplete product lineup, underdeveloped electric vehicle charging infrastructure and an unreliable national grid as obstacles it faces in the local market.

The regional strategy, it said, will be supported by an expanded vehicle range. Changan confirmed that the S05, Q05 and Unis-HEV models will arrive in South Africa in the second half of 2026, with four more new-energy vehicles, including the LUMIN, scheduled for 2027. The company said detailed specifications will be released closer to each launch.

Rather than focusing on battery-electric vehicles, Changan said its initial strategy will prioritise hybrid technologies suited to South African conditions.

The company said plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) will form the backbone of its local new energy vehicle offering.

It said limited charging infrastructure and relatively low consumer awareness have slowed the growth of South Africa’s new-energy vehicle market, though rising fuel prices and growing interest in cleaner transport are improving consumer acceptance.

Expanding charging infrastructure will require co-operation between the government and industry, but it confirmed it has not yet entered into formal partnerships with either public or private sector organisations to develop charging networks.

The company also outlined an aggressive growth target, saying it aims to rank among the leading Chinese motor brands in South Africa in three years, alongside established competitors such as Great Wall Motors and Chery.